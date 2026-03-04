Chamber of Commerce announces Give Back Program

By James Windell

New businesses in the area can have the backing of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce in a newly inaugurated Give Back Program.

“The Give Back Program is designed to foster and support a new business in our community,” says Brandy Key, Executive Director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce. “By providing access to Chamber resources, connections, and visibility, it will help the selected business establish strong local roots, build relationships, and become an active contributor to the South Haven Area business community.”

Essentially, Key adds, the Give Back Program is a way to give a promising new business a strong start and set them up for long-term success.

The Chamber has launched the Give Back Program as part of their ongoing commitment to strengthening and growing the South Haven Area business community. “We recognize that starting and growing a business can be challenging,” says Key, “and we wanted to create a meaningful way to support and encourage the growth of new businesses in our community.”

Through the Give Back Program, one new business each year will receive a free year of Chamber membership. Eligible businesses include those that have been operating for three years or less, have never been a member of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, and demonstrate a desire to grow and engage with the local business community.

Recipients will enjoy full membership benefits, including networking opportunities, event participation, marketing exposure, and business support. They will also be spotlighted on Chamber’s website, social media, and newsletter, recognized at the Chamber Annual Dinner, and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“This is a significant opportunity for a new business,” explains Key. “Access to established networks, visibility, and trusted community connections can take years to build independently. Through the Give Back Program, the selected business is immediately plugged into the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce’s network, resources, and promotional platforms.”

She says that this kind of early exposure helps accelerate relationship-building, builds credibility, and increases awareness within the community. “Instead of navigating those first critical months alone, the entrepreneur has a built-in support system and direct access to other business leaders,” she says. “For the selected business, those connections and that visibility can make a meaningful difference in how quickly it gains traction and establishes strong local roots.”

Applications for the first Give Back Program recipient opened on March 2, 2026, and applications will be accepted through Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Those interested in applying may access the application online at www.southhavenmi.com or visit the Chamber office to pick up an application in person.

Key says that applications for the program will be reviewed by the Give Back Committee and selection will be based on passion, community spirit, and potential for growth. The first recipient of the Give Back Program will be announced at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner & Business Excellence Awards in June 2026.