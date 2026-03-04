SHAWSA approves Kalamazoo Street project

By James Windell

Portions of Kalamazoo Street in South Haven will be undergoing redesigning and reconstruction later this year.

The project was given the go ahead at the February 24, 2026 South Haven Area Water and Sewer Authority (SHAWSA) meeting.

The engineering firm of Fishbeck presented a proposal for the project which calls for a water main replacement along Kalamazoo Street from south of Lovejoy Avenue to north of Blue Star Memorial Highway. Additionally, the project includes stormwater improvements, a mill and fill of the street down to Blue Star, and the dredging of a ditch west of Kalamazoo Street which is causing the stormwater system to back up in the area.

When speaking about the project, Dana Burd, Director of the Department of Public Works, discussed the particulars of the proposal from Fishbeck.

“A newer northern section was reconstructed roughly eight years ago (around the same time as North Park Road), leaving a gap where a 12-inch main transitions down to an older 8-inch main,” Burd said. “The older segment has a history of frequent breaks, prompting a proposal to replace it alongside the road work.”

Burd pointed out that the project is near properties with known contamination. PFAS is known at one of the sites, and other contaminants are possible due to historic industrial uses. However, Fishbeck will be brought in to support environmental permitting, review design implications in contaminated areas, and provide sampling and disposal recommendations for right-of-way materials.

Fishbeck tasks related to the project include reviewing historical contamination records and assessing whether risks overlap the planned watermain alignment or sit outside the right-of-way. Sampling will be used to identify “hot” material in advance and develop a construction response plan. Brownfield funding was discussed, but no clear path to additional funding was identified.

Burd said that the watermain replacement portion is expected to cost between $400,000 to $600,000. The overall project estimate may be as much as $1.3 million. The City of South Haven was awarded an MDOT TEDF Category F grant to reconstruct Kalamazoo Street from Lovejoy south to the City limits. The Van Buren County Road Commission was also awarded a separate MDOT grant to resurface Kalamazoo Street south to Blue Star Highway.

An MDOT TEDF Category F grant is a Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) funding program that supports transportation projects in cities and villages located within rural counties. It is part of Michigan’s broader Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF), which aims to strengthen economic activity and improve transportation infrastructure across the state.

Burd indicated that the design for the project is largely completed – except for the environmental component. Fishbeck sampling is planned for early to mid-March of this year with results expected early to mid-April. The project is likely to go out for bids in May once environmental details are finalized. Construction is anticipated to take place from July through September this year.

The SHAWSA Board approved proceeding with Fishbeck’s proposal for environmental support and permits at a cost of $36,805.