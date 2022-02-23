Pitcher Jordan Whaley made his debut on the mound for the Rebels striking out five of nine batters in three innings in the Rebels’ 14-0 win over Edgewood in their season opener.

By Katie McElvy

Chambers 14, Edgewood 0

The Rebels opened their season last week with a double-header against region foe Edgewood. In the first, Taylor Birmingham and Jordan Whaley were both walked, and with two outs on the board, Benjamin Caulfield hit a single and was able to send Birmingham home on the throw for the Rebels’ first score of the season. Jordan Whaley made his debut for Chambers on the mound, and the Rebels were able to send three straight batters back to the dugout in the first.

In the second, Ashton Chambers and Corbin Piper both got on base with singles, and with the bases loaded, Birmingham was hit with a pitch to advance Chambers home. Jordan Whaley grounded out at his at bat but was able to send Piper home for the score. Whaley took the mound again and struck out three straight batters putting the Rebels up 3-0 to end the inning.

Things fell apart for the Wildcats in the third. With bases loaded, Ashton Chambers hit a single, and three Rebels were able to score on an error. Four Rebels were then walked, and two were hit by pitches. Caulfield and Jeremy Conway both got singles sending runners home, and the Rebels found themselves up 14-0 at the bottom of the third. Two ground outs and a Whaley strikeout ended the game on a run rule. Whaley got the win with five strikeouts while only facing nine batters.

Chambers 11, Edgewood 0

Taylor Birmingham got things started for Chambers with a single and advanced when Whaley was walked. Jordan Benbrook hit a pop out, and a Wildcat error on the play allowed Birmingham to score. Whaley scored on a passed ball.

Benbrook took the mound for the Rebels in the bottom of the first, striking out two of the first three batters he faced. He walked the fourth batter. Then, a Wildcat tried to steal third, but catcher Benjamin Caulfield was able to throw to third baseman Jordan Whaley for the out.

It was three up, three down for the Rebels in the top of the second as the batters were all out at first. Benbrook was able to strike out three of four batters to end the inning.

In the third, Braxton Yerta hit a triple to send Benbrook home, and Yerta scored on a sacrifice fly by Caulfield to put the Rebels up 4-0. Two Benbrook strike outs and a ground out held the Wildcats scoreless to end the third.

After Jo Jo Hendrix was hit by a pitch, he was sent home by an error on a Corbin Piper ground ball to start the fourth. Birmingham, Benbrook, Caulfield and Piper were all able to get singles and send runners home in the process to put the Rebels up 10-0. Jeremy Conway then took the mound for the Rebels and was able to strike out two of the three batters that he faced. The Rebels added one more score in the fifth, and Conway struckout three straight batters to end the game with the Rebel win.

Chambers 6, Abbeville Christian 1

The Rebels got off to a rocky start against Abbeville Christian only getting on base with a single by Ashton Chambers in the first three innings. They also allowed a score on an error to go down 0-1.

Benjamin Caulfield turned things around for the Rebels by getting a double on a line drive to center field in the top of the fourth, sending Jordan Benbrook home in the process. John White was sent in as a runner for Caulfield and was able to score on an error putting the Rebels up 2-1. Corbin Piper took over at the mound and struck out two of three batters to end the fourth.

In the sixth, Jordan Waley singled and was sent home by a Benbrook grounder. Caulfield then hit Benbrook home. Ashton Chambers hit a pop fly to send runner John White home. Piper then hit a double on a fly ball to send Chambers home to put the Rebels up 6-1. On the mound, Piper struck out two more batters in the sixth, and Jordan Whaley closed to strike out three straight batters in the seventh to end the game with the Rebel win.

