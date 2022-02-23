Commercial Record

Drunk who rammed Douglas cruiser charged

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 172 Views

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN EDITOR

A South Haven man reported driving recklessly in Saugatuck who then struck a speed limit sign, rammed a Douglas police car, crashed into another vehicle, then was found hiding in a nearby field saw a sorry end to his lively evening.

Jamie Lee Schuler, 25, faces felony charges of assault with a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding and resisting/obstructing officers plus a driving while intoxicated misdemeanor as result the Jan. 12 incident, plus additional actions that occurred in the emergency room at Bronson South Haven Hospital.

He posted a $3,000 personal bond Jan. 14 and was bound over in the 57th Allegan County District Court Feb. l6.

Allegan County Central Dispatch, Douglas Police Chief Steve Kent reported, issued an early evening call regarding a suspect, later reported seen leaving Wally’s Bar & Grille, driving recklessly in Saugatuck.

Douglas Cpl. Tim Giles, was patrolling northbound on Blue Star Hwy. when the suspect vehicle exited from the main drive of the Dunes Resort, closed at that time, onto Blue Star, left the roadway and struck a speed limit sign, then got back onto Blue Star in heavy snow, Kent continued. He failed to stop when Giles tried to pull him over.

The suspect continued south, failing to stop where required, into Ganges Township. At one point, Kent said, the suspect pulled

into a private driveway with Giles behind him, stopped, then drove in reverse intentionally ramming Giles’ patrol car, causing significant damage to it.

The suspect fled out of the driveway and continued failing to stop and extinguishing his lights, at which point Giles decided to terminate his pursuit.

Giles was checking damageto his vehicle when dispatch advised that the suspect had struck another private vehicle on 66th Street near 113th Avenue. Fortunately, Kent said, its driver wasn’t injured.

Giles was assisted at the second crash scene by Michigan State Police. Schuler was found hiding in a field near the crash scene and transported by ambulance to the emergency room where, after causing further disturbances, he was treated and medically released. There, South Haven Police helped also.

Douglas Cpl. Lori Warsen, called in to assist, took Schuler into custody.

“Thankfully,” Kent said, “Cpl. Giles was not injured while performing his duties. Our patrol vehicle is in the process of being repaired to return to duty.

“I often hear comments,” the chief told Douglas City Council Monday, “to the effect of ‘You must get bored this time of year.

“That most assuredly is not the case,” he said.

Related Articles
Commercial Record

Douglas Tables Competitive Kayak Bids

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN EDITOR Douglas City Council Monday tabled voting on a 3-year Wade’s Bayou recreational services contract for kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals between 17-year site vendor Running Rivers and St. Joseph-based Third Coast Surf Shop. It was the first competitive bidding for the site in years. • Running Rivers owner Mike Philippe, who Read More…
Commercial Record

City dead-ends proposed park temp road

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN EDITOR A proposed temporary construction road through Cook Park won a cool reception from Saugatuck City Council at its Feb. 9 workshop. Members at their regular meeting five days later OK’d a shorter access largely through Butler Restaurant Butler Street parking spaces through business-owned property. The Grand Rapids-based RedWater Collection, which last Read More…
Allegan County News & Union Enterprise Clare County Review & Marion Press Commercial Record Courier-Leader & Flashes LaFayette Sun

Mike’s Musings: Release Assange now, he has endured enough punishment

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

There are so many innocent people jailed for crimes they haven’t committed. I worked for a time, helping to expose some that were incarcerated, yet innocent. One of those, a man I truly admire is Julian Assange, and I hope and pray at some point, he will be released.Assange, founder of Wiki Leaks, faces an Read More…

Leave a Reply