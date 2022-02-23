BY SCOTT SULLIVAN EDITOR

A South Haven man reported driving recklessly in Saugatuck who then struck a speed limit sign, rammed a Douglas police car, crashed into another vehicle, then was found hiding in a nearby field saw a sorry end to his lively evening.

Jamie Lee Schuler, 25, faces felony charges of assault with a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding and resisting/obstructing officers plus a driving while intoxicated misdemeanor as result the Jan. 12 incident, plus additional actions that occurred in the emergency room at Bronson South Haven Hospital.

He posted a $3,000 personal bond Jan. 14 and was bound over in the 57th Allegan County District Court Feb. l6.

Allegan County Central Dispatch, Douglas Police Chief Steve Kent reported, issued an early evening call regarding a suspect, later reported seen leaving Wally’s Bar & Grille, driving recklessly in Saugatuck.

Douglas Cpl. Tim Giles, was patrolling northbound on Blue Star Hwy. when the suspect vehicle exited from the main drive of the Dunes Resort, closed at that time, onto Blue Star, left the roadway and struck a speed limit sign, then got back onto Blue Star in heavy snow, Kent continued. He failed to stop when Giles tried to pull him over.

The suspect continued south, failing to stop where required, into Ganges Township. At one point, Kent said, the suspect pulled

into a private driveway with Giles behind him, stopped, then drove in reverse intentionally ramming Giles’ patrol car, causing significant damage to it.

The suspect fled out of the driveway and continued failing to stop and extinguishing his lights, at which point Giles decided to terminate his pursuit.

Giles was checking damageto his vehicle when dispatch advised that the suspect had struck another private vehicle on 66th Street near 113th Avenue. Fortunately, Kent said, its driver wasn’t injured.

Giles was assisted at the second crash scene by Michigan State Police. Schuler was found hiding in a field near the crash scene and transported by ambulance to the emergency room where, after causing further disturbances, he was treated and medically released. There, South Haven Police helped also.

Douglas Cpl. Lori Warsen, called in to assist, took Schuler into custody.

“Thankfully,” Kent said, “Cpl. Giles was not injured while performing his duties. Our patrol vehicle is in the process of being repaired to return to duty.

“I often hear comments,” the chief told Douglas City Council Monday, “to the effect of ‘You must get bored this time of year.

“That most assuredly is not the case,” he said.

