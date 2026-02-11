Child support clinic offered for county residents

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Individuals in Allegan County who are behind on child support payments or have a bench warrant related to arrearages will have an opportunity later this month to seek help without fear of arrest.

Christian Neighbors and the Allegan County Friend of the Court are partnering to host a Child Support Bench Warrant Clinic on Thursday, March 19, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Allegan, located at 1290 32nd St. in Allegan.

Organizers emphasize that participants may attend the clinic confidentially and without fear of arrest, even if they currently have a bench warrant related to unpaid child support.

The clinic is designed to help individuals understand their options and take steps toward resolving child support issues. Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet with Allegan County Friend of the Court staff, discuss their situation, and explore possible next steps toward compliance and resolution.

According to information provided by organizers, attendees may be eligible for referrals to employment programs that can assist with gaining or maintaining work, as well as guidance on managing ongoing support payments.

In some cases, participants may also qualify for assistance related to arrears forgiveness for debt owed to the state.

No registration is required to attend, and the clinic is structured as a drop-in event. Individuals who would like a reminder may sign up for a text or email notification through an optional online form, though registration is not required for participation.

Attendees are encouraged to bring proof of income if available, including employment or working status documentation. Cash-only payments will be accepted, and participants are encouraged to bring any amount they are able to contribute toward their account balance.

Those unable to work are asked to bring documentation related to disability or inability to work, if applicable.

Organizers say the goal of the clinic is to help individuals move forward with a plan and reduce the stress and uncertainty that can come with unresolved child support issues.

For more information, individuals may contact the Allegan County Friend of the Court at 877-543-2660 or by email at AlleganFOC@allegancounty.org.