A six-foot taxidermy bear that was stolen off of an Allegan County (Fennville) porch last month has been found, Michigan State Police (MSP) announced Monday. Wearing a fake sheriff’s badge, a holstered toy gun, necklace and ring, troopers said the bear was found within six miles of its Lakeshore Drive home.
The bear was first reported missing on Jan. 19, however, police said no suspects have been identified yet.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact troopers with the MSP Wayland Post at 269-792-2213.
Stolen taxidermy bear found, still no suspects
