Chocolate Stroll scheduled in downtown Plainwell

Images from last year’s Chocolate Stroll in downtown Plainwell came be seen above and below. This year’s Chocolate Stroll–the fourth since the event began in 2022–is set for Saturday, Feb. 8.

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

February is synonymous with Valentine’s Day, and Valentine’s Day is synonymous with chocolate.

That’s what makes the Chocolate Stroll in downtown Plainwell such a fitting event.

Scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Chocolate Stroll will be filled with “Valentine’s Day vibes,” according to City of Plainwell community development manager Denise Siegel.

“The Chocolate Stroll is perfect for couples, friends or families looking to celebrate the season,” Siegel said. “(You can) explore Plainwell, walk along the riverwalk located in our downtown and shop our Indoor Farmers Market.

“Many of the downtown shops will be featuring Valentine’s Day inspired gift ideas. Plus, you can check out all of our restaurants, as they will be offering Chocolate Stroll specials.”

This is the fourth year for the Chocolate Stroll, which aims to shine a light on the businesses in downtown Plainwell during a traditionally slower time of the year.

“The event is hosted by the City of Plainwell as a way to promote our local shops and restaurants during the month of February,” Siegel said. “Hosting the event during this time ties it naturally to the season’s theme of Valentine’s Day, making it appealing for participants.

“It also helps in revitalizing downtown activities after the holiday season. The event aims to draw people back downtown to rekindle activity and engagement. February is an ideal time re-ignite consumer habits and create an enjoyable experience that gently encourages spending and support of our local businesses.

“The Chocolate Stroll generates traffic and sales for our shops, restaurants and Farmers Market during a period that might otherwise be slower.”

Describing the Chocolate Stroll as an event that combines “indulgence, community and local charm,” Siegel said participants can expect a fun-filled day.

“Chocolate treats will be available at a variety of our shops and there will be specialty drinks from the local bars in our Social District,” Siegel said.

Bars in the social district include the 10th Street Saloon and 1871 Taproom.

“There will be the opportunity to explore local shops, boutiques and restaurants in a welcoming and festive atmosphere,” Siegel said. “Special promotions will offered by the local businesses to encourage browsing and shopping.”

In addition, MI Grounds will host kids’ activities courtesy of Ransom District Library.

According to Siegel, exact specials that will be offered by businesses and restaurants have yet to be finalized. But those interested in attending the Chocolate Stroll can stay updated on the City of Plainwell’s Facebook page. Information will also be available at the City’s website—plainwell.org—under the Special Events tab.