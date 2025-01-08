Ransom Library announces acts for Winter Concerts

Kanola Band

MexiCuba

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The annual Winter Concert Series at Ransom Library has become a favorite for library staff members and patrons alike.

This year’s event kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 16, with the band The Rebel Eves. MexiCuba and Kanola Band will follow the next two Sundays, with Selkie wrapping up the series on March 9.

All concerts begin at 2 p.m. in the library’s Hill Performance Room and are free to the public.

“There is a lot to love about the concert series,” Ransom director Joe Gross said. “We have always enjoyed the positive surprise from patrons who don’t expect to find great live music at the library, but even more than that is the experience of witnessing a special musical moment with community.

“The spectacular view of the Kalamazoo River from the Hill Performance Room adds to the moments as well, as does the room itself.”

Gross was quick to offer praise to Betsy Hill for her donation that helped create the Hill Performance Room. Hill passed away last July.

The Winter Concert Series began in 2012, and started out with performances spread throughout the winter.

After struggling with attendance the first few years, the decision was made to put schedule the concerts on consecutive weeks. The rest, as they say, is history.

“Putting the shows together really helped us promote the programs to our community,” Gross said. “Ever since then, attendance at the concerts has ranged between 40 and 200 people.”

Gross is excited about this year’s lineup, saying that Kanola Band has been booked for nearly a year to play the library’s Parti-Gras concert on Sunday, March 2.

“(Kanola Band) is a group made up of all-star talent that I’ve come to know from other acts, and I’m glad we were able to get them.”

River Road Foods will provide refreshments for the Parti-Gras concert, with the refreshments free while they last.

“We very much want to thank the Friends of Ransom Library for financially sponsoring the Parti-Gras event in full,” Gross said.

Like Kanola Band, Selkie—which plays a lot of Celtic music—is also a collaboration of local players.

“We’re lucky to have them just before St. Patrick’s Day,” Gross said.

MexiCuba is based in Grand Rapids, while The Rebel Eves “is exploding in popularity in Southwest Michigan and beyond,” according to Gross.

“These four acts were also chosen to offer as much cultural variety and interest as we could, along with the highest caliber performances,” Gross said.

Gross suggests that those wishing to attend the concerts arrive early in order to ensure a seat.

Here is a little more about this year’s Winter Concert Series Acts:

The Rebel Eves (Sunday, Feb. 16)—Comprised of three Michigan-bred award-winning songwriters, Katie Pederson, Grace Theisen and Jilian Linklater have spent the better part of the last decade writing, touring and harmonizing across the country with successful solo careers.

Vintage Mitten calls the Rebel Eves, “The hottest American folk group to come out of the Midwest with original songs in a long while.”

Vintage Mitten calls the Rebel Eves, “The hottest American folk group to come out of the Midwest with original songs in a long while.” MEXICUBA (Sunday, Feb. 23)—MEXICUBA is a Latin Band located in Grand Rapids and comprised of musicians from Mexico and Cuba. MEXICUBA is thrilled to share the cultural heritage of their music, rooted in the dynamic syncopation and colorful arrangements of various Latin traditions.

“Parti-Gras”, featuring Kanola Band (Sunday, March 2)—The library’s annual winter party will feature Cajun refreshments provided by River Road Foods and the joyous sounds of Kanola Band.

Bringing together some of the most experienced and diverse musicians in the US jazz scene, Kanola Band pays tribute to the great music and heritage of New Orleans. Dipping into the city’s diverse musical history—including traditional Dixieland, groovin’ zydeco and soulful funk to blasting brass-band second lines—audiences of all ages will leave feeling just a bit happier than when they came.

Bringing together some of the most experienced and diverse musicians in the US jazz scene, Kanola Band pays tribute to the great music and heritage of New Orleans. Dipping into the city’s diverse musical history—including traditional Dixieland, groovin’ zydeco and soulful funk to blasting brass-band second lines—audiences of all ages will leave feeling just a bit happier than when they came. Selkie (Sunday, March 9)—Selkie is a trio of dynamic Celtic musicians who play traditional music and original music with a trademark intensity and drive. The sounds of flute, fiddle, bouzouki, banjo, guitar, accordion, and harp are woven into Selkie’s music, along with the vocal harmonies they use for their songs.