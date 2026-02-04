Christian Neighbors food pantry director departs to work with children

Amy Van Putten

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

After nearly four years of service, Christian Neighbors has announced that Food Pantry Director Amy Van Putten is stepping away from the role.

In a statement, Christian Neighbors said Van Putten “has been so much more than a staff member,” calling her “the glue that held our food pantry operations together.”

The food pantry operated by Christian Neighbors serves families in the Otsego and Plainwell area who are experiencing food insecurity, helping ensure they have reliable access to meals and basic necessities.

The organization also provides additional support services aimed at helping individuals and families work toward long-term stability

Christian Neighbors officials said Van Putten played a key role in coordinating volunteers, organizing food drives, managing donations and ensuring the pantry’s shelves remained stocked.

“She worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure neighbors in our community had the food they needed,” the organization said, adding that her leadership, compassion and heart for service made a lasting impact on both the organization and the families it serves.

According to the release, Van Putten has chosen to return to working with children, a decision Christian Neighbors described as “following where her heart is leading her next.”

“While we will miss her deeply, we celebrate her passion and the difference she will continue to make in the lives of young people,” the statement said.

Christian Neighbors also expressed appreciation for Van Putten’s dedication during her time with the organization.

“On behalf of all of us at Christian Neighbors—staff, volunteers, and the neighbors we serve—we extend our deepest thanks to Amy for her hard work, dedication, and the care she poured into this role every single day,” officials said.

The organization added that Van Putten’s impact “will not be forgotten,” and wished her “nothing but joy and success in this next chapter.”