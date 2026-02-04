Allegan swim upends Hastings

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The Allegan boys swim team continued its strong season Tuesday night, rolling past Hastings 91–51 to remain unbeaten as the regular season enters its final two weeks.

Allegan showed its depth throughout the meet, picking up wins in both individual events and relays.

Event winners for the Tigers included Josh Kelley in the 200 freestyle; Sam Kelley in the 50 and 100 freestyle; Corbin Chopp in the 100 butterfly; Cadel Conrad in the 100 backstroke; and Oliver Burnett in the 500 freestyle.

Allegan also swept the relays. The Tigers opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, swum by Chopp, Ezra Smith, Conrad and Sam Kelley, and closed the night by capturing the 400 freestyle relay behind Conrad, Josh Kelley, Smith and Chopp.

Second-place finishes for Allegan came from Conrad in the 50 freestyle, Josh Kelley in the 500 freestyle, Chopp in the 100 backstroke, Burnett in the 100 breaststroke, and the 200 freestyle relay of Sam Kelley, Gabe Thorsen, Noah Greig and John DeLaet.

Also placing in the top three were Thorsen in the 200 freestyle, DeLaet in the 200 individual medley, Smith in the 500 freestyle, and the 200 medley relay team of Thorsen, Burnett, DeLaet and DeLaet, which finished third.

As the season has progressed, the Tigers have continued to show improvement across the board.

“Our swimmers keep dropping time, racing with confidence and supporting one another both in practice and competition,” Allegan coach Carol Gephart said. “Their positive attitudes and commitment to daily improvement have been a big part of our success.”