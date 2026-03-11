Christian Neighbors hosting Stuff the Bus food drive

Christian Neighbors will hold its next Stuff the Bus event at Harding’s in Plainwell on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21. The event plays a critical role in helping Christian Neighbors keep its shelves stocked with non-perishable food items that will be used to help community members in need. Seen are images from a Stuff the Bus event last summer. (File photos)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Christian Neighbors is asking the community for help stocking its food pantry to help those in need.

The organization will host its latest Stuff the Bus food drive on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, at Harding’s Market in Plainwell, collecting donations to support families across the area.

Christian Neighbors program director Kim Shafer said the need for food assistance has continued to rise in recent months.

“Christian Neighbors has seen a significant increase in the number of households visiting our food pantry since the fall and have reached unprecedented numbers up from years past,” Shafer said. “Food donations are more important than ever for us to sustain this level of service.”

Volunteers will greet shoppers at the store entrance and provide a list of items most needed by the pantry. Requested donations include staple items such as peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti noodles and sauce, juice, canned soup and canned meat.

Stuff the Bus events are designed to give shoppers an easy way to help while doing their regular grocery shopping.

“Stuff the Bus is an opportunity for those who are able to give back to help us keep our pantry shelves stocked,” Shafer said.

Food donations can also be dropped off at Christian Neighbors at any time during the week using the donation box located outside the front of the building. In addition, the organization maintains an Amazon Wish List with food and supply items needed across its programs.

Christian Neighbors is also seeking volunteers to assist with the food drive. Two-hour shifts are available at the Harding’s location on both days of the event.

Volunteer shifts include 4 to 6 p.m. on March 20, as well as 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2 p.m., and 2 to 4 p.m. on March 21. High school students are encouraged to participate as a way to earn community service hours.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up online.