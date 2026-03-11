Siblings celebrate state championships

Saturday, March 7, is a day that will always hold a special place in the hearts of the members of Nieuwenhuis family from Plainwell.

Because it was on that day that siblings Madison and Dylan each earned a Michigan High School Athletic Association state championship.

Madison, a senior, won her title in the 105-pound weight class of the MHSAA Girls Wrestling State Finals. That gave her four state crowns in her career, making her just the second girl in the state to accomplish that feat.

But that was just the start for the Nieuwenhuis clan.

Because minutes later and two mats down at Ford Field, sophomore Dylan emerged as the winner of his title match at 113 pounds in the MHSAA Division 2 State Finals.

The championship was the first for Dylan, who bested teammate and training partner Tyler Cooper by decision in the final match.

Next year, Madison will continue her career at the University of Iowa, while Dylan will hope to add a second state title to his resume.

For full story, see page B1. (Photos provided)

Like this: Like Loading...