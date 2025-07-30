Christian Neighbors hosts Back to School Celebration

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

With July drawing to a close, the start of a new school year is creeping ever closer.

Otsego Public School’s first day of classes is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 19, while Plainwell Community Schools will welcome students back on Monday, Aug. 25.

And to help make heading back to school as smooth as possible for students and their families, Christian Neighbors is hosting a Back to School Celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event will include various activities for children as well as sno-cones for the whole family.

Another highlight of the event is a backpack/school supply giveaway.

“There is always a need for help with back to school supplies, especially backpacks,” Christian Neighbors program director Kim Shafer said. “So wanted to have an event that provided a fun way to distribute the backpacks and give families a chance to spend time together before school starts back up.”

Backpacks will contain a variety of school supplies and be sorted into grade level.

“We will also have information available about our food pantry and services and other area agencies will be on hand as well to talk about their programs, including Community Action of Allegan County and AAESA Early Education,” Shafer said. “We want to make sure families are aware of and have access to the services they need, along with school supplies.

“Children learn best when they have access to things like food and school supplies. The mission of this celebration is to not only offer a fun activities for local families, but to also give them access to any needed resources.”

The Back to School Celebration is open to everyone, with those planning to attend asked to register at http://bit.ly/4o9K4KV.

“We would like to recognize North Point Church in Plainwell for gathering and donating all the backpacks,” Shafer said. “We would also like to recognize the Bennett Family Agency in Plainwell for sponsoring the event so we can provide fun activities and the cost of the sno-cones.”