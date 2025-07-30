Weather alters plans for Island City Festival

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The potential for some rainy weather led to changes for this year’s Island City Festival.

Most of the festival—originally scheduled to take place in and around downtown Plainwell on Saturday, July 26—was moved inside Plainwell High School’s athletic building. The Car, Motorcycle and Tractor Show was pushed back a week to Saturday, Aug. 2.

“A huge thank you to everyone who came out to enjoy the fun,” festival organizers said in a statement. “Whether you shopped with our vendors, cheered on the weightlifting competition, grabbed something tasty from the food trucks or sang along during the incredible dueling pianos show featuring Matt Giraud and Brian Griffin, we’re so glad you joined us.”

The revamped festival schedule featured vendor booths, the DCS Power Lifting Challenge, a kid zone and dueling pianos with Brian Griffin and Matt Giraud.

“Even though the weather held out (mostly), we want to give a big shout out to Plainwell Schools and the City of Plainwell for jumping in without hesitation when the forecast had us scrambling for backup plans,” organizers said. “Your support made all the difference.

“We’re especially grateful to our zone sponsors: Commonwealth Financial, Hytech and Jacob Large Allstate. Thank you for helping make today’s activities possible.”

The location (211 N Main St.) and schedule (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) for the Car, Motorcycle and Tractor Show is the same as originally planned, just a week later.

Those participating in the show are required to make a donation, which will be given to Wings of Hope Hospice. Donations will be collected at the gate, with gates open at 8 a.m.

The first 100 entries will receive a special dash plaque for participating.

Show prizes will be announced at 11:30 a.m.