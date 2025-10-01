‘Christmas Carol’ auditions coming

Open auditions for Saugatuck’s 39th annual a production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will be held Wednesday, Oct. 15 and Thursday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. both days.

Organizers are looking for children and adults to fill the various roles of the classic’s story. The show will run for 8 performances from Dec. 12 through Dec 21. All proceeds will benefit Christian Neighbors of Douglas.

If you are or someone in your family is interested in auditioning, email SaugatuckChristmasCarol@gmail.com and they will send you more details and a link to the online audition form. For questions, call Steve Williford at (616) 218-3408.