‘Flower World’ to bloom in Cook Park

By Lisa Mize

CVB Executive Director

A new piece of public art is set to bring fresh color, light and creativity to downtown Saugatuck.

On Saturday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. in Cook Park, we’ll cut the ribbon on “Flower World,” an immersive art installation by nationally-

Recognized artist Jeffrey Augustine Songco.

The installation is a meaningful addition to Cook Park, a space recently marked by the loss of the iconic willow tree that had long been a beloved landmark for residents and visitors alike.

That tree held deep sentimental value for the community, and its removal left a noticeable void in the park. “Flower World” offers a way to honor this cherished space, symbolizing both remembrance and the hope of rebirth.

The Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in partnership with the Saugatuck Center for the Arts will place “Flower World” On display from October through April 2026, giving residents and visitors several months to enjoy it.

The ribbon-cutting event will include a brief welcome from the CVB and remarks from Songco, followed by a community celebration with Crane’s cider and donuts, signature cocktails from The Butler, glow-in-the-dark juggling, a fire-eating performance, music by Rhythm of the Night and the warmth of fire pits purchased by the CVB for this and future events.

“Flower World” represents more than a sculpture. It’s an invitation for our community and visitors to engage with art in a playful, memorable way. This is placemaking at its best — an experience that celebrates creativity and builds community pride.

Songo, a Grand Rapids-based artist with international recognition, is known for his vibrant, theatrical installations that explore identity, celebration and spectacle.

His work has been exhibited across the county, and “Flower World” represents his first installation in Saugatuck.

This project reflects the CVB’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Saugatuck’s position as the Art Coast of Michigan, where creativity and community intersect year-round.

We invite residents, visitors and businesses to come celebrate with us. And we encourage everyone to take photos with the installation and share them on social media using #ArtCoastFlowerWorld.

Art has always been at the heart of Saugatuck’s identity. With “Flower World,” we have a joyful new landmark to share through April.

I hope you will join us in celebrating its debut on Oct. 11.