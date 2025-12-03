‘Christmas Carol’ to benefit Christian Neighbors

From the first “Bah! Humbug!” to the last “God Bless Us, Every One!,” the 39th annual production of Saugatuck’s “A Christmas Carol” opening Dec. 12 will be linked as closely as it ever has been to the true meaning of the 1843 story by Charles Dickens.

This is the second year the long-time community play will operate as a benefit for Christian Neighbors, a nonprofit that brings food, clothing and other assistance to people in need in western Allegan County.

All shows will be in the Saugatuck Woman’s Club, 303 Butler St. Dates and times are Friday, Dec 12 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec 13 at 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec 14 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec 19 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec 20 at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec 21 at 7 p.m.

Leading a cast made up of community members are Steve Williford as Scrooge and Bill Muzzillo as the narrator.

Other players are Christopher Aumaugher, Sara Aumaugher, Kate Cotton, Liliana Engelage, Linzey Field, Bodhi Hanna, Tate Hanna, Russ Johnson, Erin Molenhouse, Hannah Nendick-Mason, Danny Mayer, Ron Richardson, Josh Schumacher, Tom Van Tassel and Janice Williford.

Assisting with each performance will be Sydney Baker, Peter Black, and Maggie Conklin as well as other volunteers.

Tickets, at $25 for adults and $18 for children, can be purchased at online at https://saugatuckchristmascarol.LUDUS.com.

Attendees are welcome to bring children’s new gloves and mittens to the performances to donate also to Christian Neighbors. They will be collected in the Woman’s Club lobby.