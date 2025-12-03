New ornament features historic lighthouse

The Saugatuck-Douglas History Center’s annual collectable holiday ornament this year commemorates Saugatuck’s historic pre-Civil War era lighthouse.

It will have its first public offering at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts’ Outdoor Holiday Market Saturday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The hanging ornament, priced at $60, is hand-crafted in Poland from Klassics by Kurtis and continues the SDHC tradition of celebrating community historic sites.

Fashioned in blown glass and hand-painted in bright colors, the new piece depicts the “Kalamazoo Lighthouse” located on the north shore of the Kalamazoo River mouth, now the Saugatuck Dunes Natural Area.

The lighthouse was built in 1859 and operated until decommissioned in 1914. A tornado destroyed the building in 1956.

Also available at the market: the return of the 2021 Mt. Baldhead ornament depicting the Cold War era radar tower and the dune’s wooden stairs. Limited supplies of the

Last year’s Wicks Park Gazebo ornaments are also available while supplies last.

The SDHC, founded as the Saugatuck-Douglas Historical Society in 1986, is a volunteer-based 501c3 nonprofit with more than 700 individual, family and corporate members. For more information about the center, visit www.MySDHistory.org.