Christmas in Clare County: Making Whoville Proud

Santa hitches a ride on a Clare Fire Dept. Rig

Photo By Genine Hopkins

Everyone knows it’s Wendy!

Photo By Genine Hopkins

By Christopher Johnson

Christmas is nearly here, and Clare County has been beyond busy with holiday cheer.

That rhymed, and why shouldn’t it? Because the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce decided to celebrate this year’s season with a Whoville theme, inspired by the Yuletide worldbuilding of Dr. Suess and Grinch lore. Promoting that iconic bulb-obsessed whimsy that makes Christmas such a magical time of the year through a lens we can all relate to.

The biggest shift in the usual festivities is the Chamber’s idea to coordinate multiple parades into one continuous programming. Something that hasn’t been done before, and like all new things, was suspect to the unexpected. In the end however, the “Christmas in Clare County” turned out to be a memorable and uplifting success, with agreeable results in all areas of the county.

Harrison teed off on Friday night at 5 PM with the first of four lighted parades, hosted by the Harrison Fire Department. With a visit from Santa for photo ops at the Venue on Main.

The darkness that fell on Lake Station Saturday night made for an exceptionally brutal evening, with snow flurries and a wind chill of -8 degrees. Even so, warmth still radiated from the small cluster of parade lights that continued as planned, with emergency vehicle sirens lighting up the frigid night.

The parade was brief, but lively. Following it was Lake’s tree lighting, the tree of which was planted two years ago, according to leader and volunteer, Sarah Ebaugh.

“We were very thrilled to decorate our very own tree, that we didn’t have to cut down,” says Sarah. “This is its second Christmas season and we have loved watching it grow.”

Santa arrived via fire engine, as the master of ceremonies, and greeted a very bundled-up crowd of families that were gathered at the pavilion.

To much comic relief, the stubborn tree refused to light at first. Even Santa’s Christmas magic wasn’t enough to persuade the bulbs to perform. Many suspected a lurking Grinch to have something to do with it. However, eventually the wonderfully lit tree came to life, and to much applause. Santa led a short setlist of Christmas carols and the evening in Lake concluded with hot chocolate and cookies.

Blizzard conditions followed many back in the direction of Farwell, where the second parade was scheduled at 7 PM. Before the parade traffic arrived, there was some caroling in the park, amplified by a sound system. Carolers kept warm with the help of Clare’s iconic street brazers as the first wave of sirens and horns began to make their route up Main Street.

Likewise, similar vehicles and lighting arrangements scaled the street as the wind chill bit into the crowds, with a cold temp at a steady 7 degrees with a wind chill of -8.

However, The Honor Guard of the American Legion were unafraid and committed. Carrying their flags proudly as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency vehicles were joined by a very impressive Grinch float and other creatives like it. A decked-out cement truck, local sponsors and Santa himself.

Santa had been at the Farmer’s Market earlier from 4-6 PM giving out gifts to what was purportedly 100 children with 90 bags to hand out. Which exhausted the supply, forcing the organizers to improvise new gift assortments. During this window, horse-drawn carriage rides were also offered.

Farwell’s tree lighting ceremony followed, lit in traditional fashion by a chosen community member. This year, the honor went to Alan Reiss, of Reiss Real Estate.

Finally, Sunday was a very busy day for Clare that began as early as noon.

The Clare Union Railroad Depot was abuzz for hours, as a small fairground-style arrangement of vendors and live animals were available to visitors. This included a food truck, crafters, photo ops, and a goat cuddling stable. Inside, the staff provided coffee, hot chocolate and donuts, provided by Cops & Doughnuts. While downstairs, face painting was another popular service.

Santa arrived at his little red house at 2 PM, igniting much excitement. The man with the bag received nonstop visitations from children and their families, lined up under the winter sun. His little helper was none other than Miss Michigan Teen USA, Eliy Simmer. Who has enjoyed a lifelong reputation for costuming as an elf and helping during the holidays. Making her the optimal, most lovable assistant that would make any Santa proud to have at their side.

Like Farwell, a horse-drawn carriage was available for free rides around the city block until 5 PM.

The parade started promptly at 5:30, as scheduled. Fortunately for Sunday, the cold weather was much more forgiving. Even after nightfall, the cold temp was much more manageable.

Another clear parallel with Farwell was the prominent role played by the local fire department. Beyond their practical presence, they added a strong entertainment element with flashing lights and blaring horns, an impact made even more essential in an after dark, fully lit parade. The glow of red emergency lights lent a sense of gravity and spectacle that deepened the parade’s allure.

Most notably, the department carried the honor and responsibility of serving as Santa’s personal escort, riding and waving as a passenger in both parades, reinforcing their central role in the celebration.

“I think it went well,” observed Fire Chief, Sam Eberhart. “First year, it’s a growing thing. It’s good to see the turnout for the first year of what it was. I expect good things down the road. Even with the cold weather, seeing the amount of people still out, is safe proof that this will grow and people enjoy it. Weather clearly isn’t going to keep people down.”

The fire department also takes pride in being the designated chauffeur of jolly old Saint Nick. It’s a role Sam believes is naturally fitting, meant to be, and always a privilege.

Afterwards, Clare commenced its tree lighting once again at the Train Depot, opposite the police station. Many turned up to see the lights and sing carols, including the usual suspects from Cops & Doughnuts.

“With it being the second year of the tree lighting, and the first year for the lighted parade, I think the Christmas festival is growing and building excitement in Clare,” says Greg Rynearson, President of Cops’. “The weekends that Rooftop Landing is going, we get groups and families, who come to Clare and come to Rooftop Landing, and then because they’re there, they have to come check out Cops & Doughnuts.”

Rynearson prided on a very successful hour of sales that followed the parade, which funneled foot traffic into the bakery. Greg was also broadcasting the parade from the street, a video that has received over 46,200 views. Very good publicity that reached many who couldn’t attend. Rynearson’s coverage also extended to include footage of the Tesla light demonstration that capped off the evening.

Shari Buccilli, head of the Chamber, expressed much satisfaction with how the weekend panned out. She is confident that next year will expand on what made this year so memorable.

“Everything went really nice and easy,” she said. “I think people had a really good time coming out to it. It’s catching on. What we had in the parade this year, it’s just so fun to see it all come together. Big thanks to the Clare Police Department, Fire Department and CCW. We can’t do these events without their help. We really appreciate the time and effort they put in to it.”

The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce plans to collaborate again with Lake, Farwell and Harrison again and plans to meet soon to discuss a rough roadmap for next year. Earlier planning will yield more opportunity as the next holiday season approaches. This shared programming seems to be the natural evolution of optimal community betterment. On behalf of the Review, merry Christmas to all.