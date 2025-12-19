May I Walk with You? CAREGIVER’S PRAYER

Recently, I have been focusing on being a caregiver. It seems that at some time in everyone’s life they get to have the role of being a caregiver for someone they love. While we think of caregivers as saints, the experience of being a caregiver is not always one that brings out the best in either the caregiver or the one being cared for. My own experience of being a caregiver showed me just how frustrated, angry, upset, short-tempered, and sharp tongued I can become. Along with witnessing this in my own personal life, I saw it in those of some of my patients, fellow workers, and friends who work with the most vulnerable in special education, homes for the handicapped, and in nursing homes, and those who must care for the infirm at home. It seems like those who are long-term caregivers can become rather callous, uncaring, and indifferent toward those they care for.

I began to pray, not only for myself, but for those who are caregivers. I confess that I am not currently a caregiver, but in reflection I have been in the past, even if I did not call it caregiving. I have also been the one cared for, even if it was temporary. Here is a prayer that caregivers might pray, to help them get through the day.

“My Dearest Jesus, I once again turn to you and ask blessings on_______and myself. I love___________with all my heart. Give us grace to minister to each other today. Unite us with your passion and suffering, helping us to find joy in our time together in your loving presence. Thank you for this opportunity to grow in love and compassion, not only for ourselves, but for you. Help me to see in___________, you, my Lord. In suffering you gave us your body, blood, soul, and divinity. May we, in our caregiving, be always united with you. Let our serving and caring for each other be blessed, for in caregiving for each other we care for you. In serving each other we become saints. Amen.”

Let us keep caregivers in our prayers and thoughts. I believe they are doing God’s work and need all the support we can give them. Their path can be hard and tough. Why? Because they love the one they care for.

“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you, be gracious to you and give you his peace.”