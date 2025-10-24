City Commission conducts first review of proposed recycling ordinance 

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis City Commission on Wednesday conducted a first reading of a proposed recycling ordinance. The board approved the initial reading by a 7-2 vote, with mayor Frank Perez and commissioner Marvin Smith voting no.

A second reading is required to approve the ordinance, and is expected to take place at the board’s next regular meeting in December. If approved, the measure becomes effective within 20 days after that date.

At the Sept. 24 meeting, the commission discussed options to proceed regarding provisions for curbside recycling.

Based on the discussion at the meeting, city staff and city attorney developed a draft ordinance for providing a curbside recycling program in the city.

At the Oct. 8 meeting, the commission approved a measure to continue exploring an ordinance, by a 6-2 vote, Perez and Smith also voted no on that occasion.

The draft ordinance is designed to continue the current curbside program and to be paid with a fee charged to the property owners.

Some revisions to the proposal since the previous discussion:

Adds an exception to the program service area, eliminating downtown properties with dwelling units solely above the ground floor.

Refines the definition of where participation is required, and to allow the city commission to require other groups to participate where the program is extended.

Clarifies that penalties may be assessed for violations to allow for discretion in enforcement of minor issues.

Amends dates for automatic expiration of the ordinance and time frame to renew. Dates are changed to Dec. 31 in the first year, to sync with a possible one-year unreal, with the date set for Oct. 1 in subsequent years. The date to extend is Aug. 31, to align with the commission’s passage of the annual budget.

The proposal includes a change to code of ordinances as it pertains to recycling fee, which would be billed to the title owner of the property and subject to liens on the property for non-payment. That’s intended to provide the most straight-forward billing for multi-unit properties, allow a path to address non-payment and adhere to mandated participation, city manager Andrew Kuk said.

Passage of the ordinance would result in residents being charged directly for recycling services through utilities billing.

Staff would recommend contracting for the recycling service, and based on quotes and bids previously received. The cost range is $6 to $8 per month.

Prior to approval of the first reading, Jamie Crites, speaking on behalf of landlords in the city, addressed the commission. He said that, among 300 homes, residents do not support continuance of recycling as presented, and most don’t make use of the service.

“We don’t want it, tenants can’t afford it,” Crites told commissioners. “We ask that our vote is ‘no,’ at least for multi-units.”

The city’s current contract with Borden concludes Dec. 31, 2025. At the public meeting in August, the board determined, informally, to allow the plan to lapse, due to increase in cost.

At several meetings since, the topic has resurfaced, with some commissioners revealing feedback received from constituents, and pushing to find a strategy to continue or amend availability of residential recycling.

Developing an ordinance is a strategy to cover a delay in service, regardless of whether a ballot referendum is pursued in 2026.

Sturgis curbside recycling service began in 2008. City residents have been charged $2 per month, or $24 annually.

In a separate matter Wednesday, the commission held public hearings regarding special assessment districts for sidewalk repair and replacement. Approval was unanimous.

Commissioners also approved an increase in pay scale for election inspectors. A pay bump has occurred only twice since 1999, city clerk/treasurer Ken Rhodes said.