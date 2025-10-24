Out and About: Fundraisers, the Navy, and new inventions

“One’s destination is never a place, but a new way of seeing things.” -Henry Miller

If you didn’t make it to the American Legion on October 11, you missed a fantastic Burger Night fundraiser, thanks to Molly and T.J. from Mr. B’s Dairy Bar. Together, they grilled Burger Baskets with all proceeds going to American Legion Post #170. Everyone had a choice of either regular burgers or cheese burgers, each including a generous portion of French fries. Baskets were $12 or $13 and the burgers were all at least half-pound. No one left hungry. Mr. B’s burgers are all “Fresh” – never frozen.

Keep your eyes and ears open, because they will do this again. Meanwhile, stop by Mr. B’s anytime and thank Molly and T.J. for their community support, then order a burger or a pizza-size pancake. Take the family along. It’s cheaper than fast-food.

This year we celebrate the birthday of the U.S. Navy. The Navy is 250 years old. Besides the best trained sailors in the world, the Navy has also given America the following:

Radar. Systems developed for wartime use began when the first operational radar was installed on the USS New York in 1938.

Sonar. Developed to detect enemy submarines, it became a vital tool for naval reconnaissance and ocean-floor mapping.

Global Positioning System. Developed by the Navy in the 1960s to track submarines, GPS has become an indispensable technology for navigation in cars, on smartphones and for emergency services.

Duct tape. Vesta Stoudt, mother of two Navy sailors, is credited for suggesting a type of fabric-backed tape she had been using, which would help with quick opening and closing of ammo boxes in World War II; the War Production Board soon contracted Johnson & Johnson to develop the multi-purpose fastener also known as “duck tape” for its ability to work when wet.

Microwave ovens. Navy veteran Perry Spencer applied math and science knowledge he attained while serving as a radio operator during World War I to invent the microwave oven as an employee of Raytheon, which patented it in 1945. The Navy later awarded Spencer the Distinguished Service Medal.

“A good Navy is not a provocation to war. It is the surest guaranty of peace.” -President Theodore Roosevelt, Dec. 2, 1902, in his second message to Congress.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.