City Commission meeting schedule set for ’26

Typically, the board meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, although some exceptions apply to accommodate “Sturgis Fest” week and some holidays. In addition, special sessions may be announced throughout the year, as situations arise.

Meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are held at city hall’s Weisloch Raum.

Here are the dates for regular commission meetings. Each session is on Wednesday, unless otherwise noted.

Jan. 14

Jan. 28

Feb. 11

Feb. 25

March 9 (Monday)

March 25

April 8

April 22

May 13

May 27

June 10

June 22 (Monday)

July 8

July 22

Aug. 12

Aug. 26

Sept. 9

Sept. 23

Oct. 14

Oct. 28

Nov. 9 (annual organizational meeting)

Nov. 11

Nov. 23 (Monday)

Dec. 9

Dec. 21 (Monday)

Most meetings are available for streaming shortly after the session is complete, at the city’s YouTube channel, bit.ly/4sxdPaO.

For details of meeting agendas and minutes from prior sessions, visit sturgismi.gov, or contact city hall, 269-651-2321.

