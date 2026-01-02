Typically, the board meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, although some exceptions apply to accommodate “Sturgis Fest” week and some holidays. In addition, special sessions may be announced throughout the year, as situations arise.
Meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are held at city hall’s Weisloch Raum.
Here are the dates for regular commission meetings. Each session is on Wednesday, unless otherwise noted.
Jan. 14
Jan. 28
Feb. 11
Feb. 25
March 9 (Monday)
March 25
April 8
April 22
May 13
May 27
June 10
June 22 (Monday)
July 8
July 22
Aug. 12
Aug. 26
Sept. 9
Sept. 23
Oct. 14
Oct. 28
Nov. 9 (annual organizational meeting)
Nov. 11
Nov. 23 (Monday)
Dec. 9
Dec. 21 (Monday)
Most meetings are available for streaming shortly after the session is complete, at the city’s YouTube channel, bit.ly/4sxdPaO.
For details of meeting agendas and minutes from prior sessions, visit sturgismi.gov, or contact city hall, 269-651-2321.
City Commission meeting schedule set for ’26
