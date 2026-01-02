Recycling sequence switches to every other week

Curbside recycling in the city of Sturgis will remain on its twice-monthly collection schedule throughout January. Beginning in February, the sequence will switch to every-other-week.

City clerk/treasurer Ken Rhodes confirmed the arrangement earlier this week.

Service will continue to alternate between properties on the north and south sides of U.S. 12.

In January, collection for north side properties takes place Jan. 2 and Jan. 15. On the south side, dates of collection are Jan. 8 and Jan. 22. There will be no service on Jan. 29.

Beginning in February, Borden begins rotation of pickup every two weeks.

A formal calendar will be finalized by the city and released soon, Rhodes said.

Borden suggested the change in its bid proposal, Rhodes said. The plan provides each residential site 26 pickups per year, instead of 24.

“I believe it works better for their operation, but (residents) definitely benefit with the additional pickups,” Rhodes said.

Service typically is provided on Thursday, with exception of some weeks that contain a holiday. In most cases, collection moves to Friday in those situations.

In December 2025, by a majority vote, the city commission approved an ordinance to continue recycling service with Borden, for a 3-year period. The decision came after several months of discussion. The ordinance went into effect Dec. 4.

Cost for the new contract is $6 per unit per month for the first year of the contract, adjusted by 3.5% or the Consumer Price index, whichever is greater, during years two and three. Estimated cost based on that plan is $6.21 in year two and $6.43 in year three.

In October, commissioners informally agreed to allow the previous contract with Borden to lapse.

The curbside recycling program in Sturgis began in 2008, after approval by voters in a ballot measure.

Like this: Like Loading...