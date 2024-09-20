City council hears BlueOval on target for starting 2026 production and hiring despite rocky road to construction

by Sylvia Benavidez

During Monday’s Sept. 16 City Council meeting, Mayor Victoria Snyder welcomed Stephanie Fries, Ford government affairs representative by acknowledging that Ford’s BlueOval Battery Park has been contributing to the community and dealing with challenges over the last year. Garcia-Snyder said, “We appreciate you all for looking for ways to contribute to the community. I know that, like you are saying, for two years it’s been a challenge for you. I know Albion appreciates your work in building employment opportunities for our residents, and let us know how we can help you.”

Fries began by introducing her co-worker, Leslie Williams, Ford’s BlueOval talent acquistion manager and then followed with an overview of the project sharing revised employment needs at the plant. She said, “The BlueOval Battery Plant is wholly owned subsidiary of Ford that will create around 1700 jobs.” However, that number of jobs is significantly lower from what Ford announced in Feb. 2023. She then went on to say that the plant is targeted to open as planned in 2026 and will cover 500 square acres. She reported that a facilities leadership team is forming and that it was headed by Scott Davis. “He is the CEO of BlueOval Battery Michigan and he is a 17 year resident of the City of Marshall,” said Fries.

A quick look at the history of the project explains the difference between job projections and the size of the plant. Ford originally intended the BlueOval Battery Park to be a 3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant built on 745 acres of land on a 1900 acre mega Industrial site just outside Marshall. The project has had a rocky road in Marshall since its inception in February 2023. Last fall Ford halted construction to downsize their plans and cut 800 estimated jobs from the plant amidst a downturn in electric car sales. Fries shared that they came to the city council meeting to announce their continued search for employees. “I think the crux of the reason that we are here today is to talk about our county wide recruitment which we do stress will absolutely include and need the support of Albion …” She explained that when hiring 1700 people, Williams will have to interview four times that amount.

“We are currently hiring salaried workers, and we have procured some local homegrown talent. Lucy, Scott and Leslie are a testament to that. So, we are looking locally and branching out as needed. Obviously, the residents of Calhoun County are a focus of that,” said Fries.

They have begun conversations with area schools for training opportunities. “We have been connecting with Kellogg Community College and other local school districts on all levels developing workforce training opportunities. More details are to come, but know that those conversations are happening,” explained Fries. She said they do not want to poach from existing jobs but work together to raise talent training. Hiring hourly workers will happen in 2025.

Not all residents in the area support the completion of the plant. A local group, “The Committee for Marshall, Not the Megasite,” that faithfully protests at Marshall’s fountain has concerns about the plant’s close location to the city, possible environmental harm, a change in the city’s culture, size, and voting issues. On the groups website, in their media section, they have a story that they are taking their case to the Michigan State Supreme Court in September and have filed the necessary paperwork. Although this summer the Michigan Court of Appeals dismissed the group’s lawsuit to halt the construction of the plant so that voters could have their say on rural rezoning issues, the project faced other hurdles in July including the State of Michigan slashing more than $600 million from the economic incentive package because of the down scaled project.

During the summer, Ford reported that it was investing $2.5 billion in developing the park and the 1.8-million-dollar plant. Fries explained to the council that the roughly 2 million square feet plant will sprawl over 500 acres in the industrial park with Ford holding 230 acres for other developments and also setting aside 245-acres in a conservation easement located along the Kalamazoo River. Ford reports the plant will have a capacity to produce 20 gigawatt hours of lithium iron phosphate batteries instead of the original 35 gigawatt hours. For perspective, the 5.6-billion-dollar Ford plant in Tennessee can produce up to 86 gigawatt hours a year.

Ford sent out surveys in the Battle Creek, Marshall, and Albion area to find out what the community felt was needed in their city. Albion residents responded that they wanted improvements for the Bohm Theater. “Community Relations with Ford donated 30,000 to increase access for seniors and low-income families. $130,000 has been given to Marshall for basketball hoops and greenhouses and other back-to-school activities,” shared Fries. They also have supported the NAACP, Starr Commonwealth, and the Festival of the Forks in Albion and the Fountain Clinic in Marshall.

Fries also announced that Ford has a new website for the project: blueovalbatterymi.com For more information on Committee for Marshall-Not the Megasite, https://committeeformarshallmi.com