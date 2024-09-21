TR police searching for carjacking suspect

Three Rivers police are looking for Ernest Wellington, pictured here, who was allegedly involved in a carjacking that occurred Saturday in Lockport Township. (Photo via Three Rivers Police Department/Facebook)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are searching for a suspect in an alleged carjacking that occurred Saturday in Lockport Township.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, Ernest Wellington was last seen fleeing on foot from a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon in the area of Buckhorn Road near Lovers Lane in Lockport Township.

Police describe Wellington as 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds with tattoos on his neck, back, chest, and arms. He is considered dangerous.

Those who see Wellington are asked to call 911.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.