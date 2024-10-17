City eyes Airport easement, landfill sites

Nearby 33-acre shared landfill site.

Map shows proposed 45.33-acre easement on Saugatuck’s 170-acre Old Airport land

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck City Council Oct. 9 discussed a proposed conservation easement affecting 45.33 acres on the east side of its 170-acre Old Airport property.

Members also learned more about a tentative pact giving neighbor Saugatuck Township six months to conduct a due diligence study concerning a similar park and trails use for the jointly-owned 33-acre former landfill next to that tract.

Both, along with the township’s 6-acre Tails ‘n’ Trails Dog Park, lie east of I-196 near 63rd Street and 134th Avenue.

Old Airport Land

Council voted 6-1 May 13 to approve an Outdoor Discovery Center proposal to accept $130,000 donation towards working with the township to transform the largely-unused Airport land into a public park with trails.

The city bought it in 1936 for $12,000 hoping to host flights in and out of the area. None did, but the tract — which otherwise lies in the township — remains city-owned as, in part, a public works dumpsite and real estate investment of 88 years now.

In 2023 a newly-elected council, working with the 501c3 nonprofit ODC, assessed other parcel uses and arrived at a 56-page study saying for an estimated $130,000 it could be made a park used for nature hiking, cross country meets, picnicking, special events and more.

Work would include creating a trailhead, parking area, trails with signage, invasives/habitat restoration and, for $20,000 creating a permanent conservation easement.

The city in 2008 joined Ox-Bow Art School making such an easement Tallmadge Woods and in 2009 for the Saugatuck Harbor Natural Area north of Oval Beach.

Council critics — member Russ Gardner among them — have cautioned park enthusiasts to slow down and do more due diligence, i.e. perform an independent economic-impact study.

“What is the” land’s real current value? cautionaries asked Does the donor have strings attached? What do taxpayers cede with a conservation easement limiting future uses? What will costs be for ongoing maintenance? Doesn’t the city have higher-priority infrastructure needs?

The ODC last Wednesday shared with members its proposal (shown in the nearby graphic) for the east portion of the property.

Proponents note much of that tract has a steep grade, portions that are wetlands, in a floodplain and likely unbuildable for a developer buyer anyway.

Gardner thanked ODC representatives for addressing some of his questions, but had reservations of turning over city-owned land to the Center in perpetuity.

“The city attorney and I have reviewed it,” said manager Ryan Cummins. “Staff is seeking council feedback on any changes you would like to see.

“We will approach ODC with the proposed changes and bring back another draft for your Oct. 23 workshop,” Cummins said.

Former Landfill

Research on the former landfill next door, township parks commission member Ken Butler told council, shows it was used as a tri-community landfill from 1965 until it was closed Aug. 15, 1984, capped with 28 inches of sand and clay, and seeded for vegetation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has intermittently monitored the site since then.

A city environmental assessment last year found the parcel safe for foot trails and park use, he continued. Saugatuck High School “Coach Rick Bauer and I have walked and reviewed the possibility of using the dump site and adjoining dog park together as a 3.1-mile (standard 5K) cross country course,” said Butler, who assists Bauer with the program.

SHS teams, even without a home course, have been successful and then some. The former-Indian, now-Trailblazer boys have won three state championships (2013, 2015 and 2016), the girls were state runners-up in 2018, and both teams routinely win regional and league titles.

“Several of our graduates,” said council member Scott Dean, “have won college running scholarships. Their efforts have had many benefits.

“It would be great these young people have their own home course after all these years,” concurred peer Holly Anderson.

During the proposed six-month exclusivity period, the township would have rights to conduct self-funded surveys, inspections, investigations and tests, including environmental assessments, of the former landfill site.

Should the township determine developing city-owned Parcels 1 and 2 (see map) for recreational trails is feasible, it would propose a purchase or lease agreement to the city.

There would be no obligation to sell, buy or lease.