Candidates vie for spot on Otsego Board of Education

Amy Stender

Jason Davis

Jessica Hazelhoff

Michael Dafoe

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Four candidates are on Nov. 5 ballot for three open positions on the Otsego Public Schools Board of Education.

Current school board president Amy Stender and Jason Davis—who was appointed to the board in August to fill a vacancy—are running for the two six-year terms.

Incumbent Michael Dafoe and newcomer Jessica Hazelhoff are vying for one two-year terms.

Here is a look at each of the candidates in their own words:

Candidates for one 2-year term:

Michael Dafoe

Can you provide a brief biography, including your background and relevant experience?

My name is Michael Dafoe, and I reside in Alamo Township with my wife, Briana, and our two daughters, Amelia (5) and Molly (1). We have been part of the Alamo Township community for over five years, and our oldest daughter, Amelia, recently began kindergarten at Alamo Elementary.

Professionally, I serve as the Probate and Juvenile Supervisor for the Van Buren County Courts, a position I have held for the past two years. Prior to this role, I worked as a pastor in the Kalamazoo area. I hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Christian Education and a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership.

In October 2023, I was appointed as a trustee to fill a vacant seat on the Otsego Board of Education, where I have had the privilege of serving for the past year

Why are you running for a position on the school board?

I am running for the Board of Education because, as a dad with a student in Otsego Public Schools and another child who will eventually join the district, I want to help ensure that Otsego remains a great place for all families.

I am deeply invested in creating a safe and nurturing environment where every student can thrive and excel. My vision focuses on prioritizing academic excellence and success for all students.

What are the key issues facing the school district, and how do you plan to address them?

The key issues facing the school district include community engagement, support for teachers and staff, and the pursuit of academic excellence. To address these challenges, I believe it is vital for the Board to actively engage with our community, strengthening partnerships between schools and families to enhance communication and collaboration, ensuring that every voice is heard. Additionally, I will advocate for the necessary resources and support for our teachers and staff, recognizing their essential role in student success.

My commitment to upholding high academic standards will go hand in hand with ensuring that all students have access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive, regardless of their background. By focusing on these priorities, I aim to contribute to a positive and enriching experience for all students and families in our district.

What do you see as the primary work of the Board of Education?

The primary work of the Board of Education includes several key responsibilities. It develops policies to guide school operations, ensuring they meet educational standards and provide a safe environment. The Board also oversees the district’s budget, collaborating with administration to allocate funds effectively for student learning and teacher support.

Accountability is crucial, as the Board monitors school performance to ensure quality education for all students, working with the superintendent to implement the district’s mission and goals. Additionally, building strong relationships with parents and the community is essential for understanding their needs and involving them in decision-making. The Board invests in the professional development of educators to foster a positive learning environment and engages in strategic visioning to prepare for future challenges.

By focusing on these areas, the Board plays a vital role in shaping a successful educational experience for all students.

What is your vision for education in this community?

My vision for education in our community is to create an inclusive and supportive environment where every student can excel. This starts with ensuring that all students have access to quality education and support, regardless of their background.

I believe in prioritizing students’ social, emotional, and mental well-being alongside their academic growth. Strengthening partnerships between schools, families, and the community is essential for this effort.

Investing in our teachers’ professional development and providing them with the necessary resources is also crucial. Additionally, we should adapt the curriculum to incorporate technology and real-world problem-solving skills.

By fostering a love for learning, we can encourage curiosity and growth beyond the classroom. By focusing on these areas, we can build an educational community that prepares all students for success and inspires them to reach their full potential.

Jessica Hazelhoff

Can you provide a brief biography, including your background and relevant experience?

My Name is Jessica Hazelhoff and I have been married to Joe Hazelhoff for 22 years, we have 3 kids Luke, Kayla and Mitchell.

I graduated from Michigan Tech and worked in the mechanical engineering industry for about 5 years, after that I went on to be a stay at home mom and active participant in our church, schools and community.

I am currently involved in North Point Church kids ministry and on the future planning committee for the church. I am also very involved with Kalamazoo Young Life specifically supporting the Otsego ministry but also on the leadership team and fund raising committee. I am active in the Kalamazoo County 4-H program and participate in many volunteer opportunities through that organization.

All of these organizations, and the many others that I have participated with in the past, have provided me with a wide variety of experiences that will prove to be very beneficial while serving on the Board of education.

Why are you running for a position on the school board?

I am running for the Board of Education because when we had our kids baptized we made a commitment to be active participants in not only their lives but in the lives of the kids in our community. I have taken that very seriously over the last 18+ years, and this allows me to stay active in the community and be actively involved in the success of our school.

What do you see as the primary role/responsibility of the school board?

The Board of Education has the important jobs of approving curriculum, approving the budget and writing policies that reflect the goals of the district and ensuring accountability and governance.

They also need to be transparent with parents, faculty and the community about the business of the district.

What are the key issues facing the school district, and how do you plan to address them?

A main focus for me will be getting back to our school commitment of expecting excellence. This does not mean all kids get A’s but by encouraging them to do hard things and letting them fail in order to gain knowledge and insight on how to improve. To educate them in a way that they are prepared to go out and be successful adults that can have intelligent discussions with others.

By supporting and actively listening to the concerns and challenges of the educators that are charged with the task of educating our children. Developing policy and procedures that support our kids and staff in achieving these goals will also be a focus area for me

I also want to be part of a school board that is fiscally responsible and transparent with the funds we are entrusted with.

What is your vision for education in this community?

My vision for education in our community is to get back to basics, to provide a safe space for kids to learn and grow into contributing members of society. To teach them how to work hard and overcome adversity in their education while supporting teachers who are expecting excellence, not A’s but hard work in the classroom.

Candidates for two 6-year terms:

Jason Davis

Can you provide a brief biography, including your background and relevant experience?

My family has lived in West Michigan for the past 12 years, and this is our 7th year as part of the OPS district. My daughter is a 2024 graduate of OHS and my son is just beginning his freshman year. I am a registered nurse and work currently as the manager of occupational health and infection control at the WMU Homer Stryker, MD School of Medicine. As an Otsego dad, I have enjoyed volunteering as an Alamo Watchdog, an Otsego Hoopsters coach, Cub Scout leader, and field trip chaperone. I have spent my best times in Otsego watching my kids participate in soccer, volleyball, cross country, track, tennis, swim club, quiz bowl, and band.

Why are you running for a position on the school board?

I have decided to run to the Otsego School Board, because I believe that I am a great listener and critical thinker. I excel at making connections between people and finding ways to compromise. I plan to use these skills to work together with the other board members to ensure OPS students have a variety of high-quality classes and opportunities that prepare them to excel in college, the trades, or the workforce. I plan to support policies that ensure that all of our students feel safe, supported, and respected in our schools. Additionally, I will collaborate with and support the teachers, administrators, social workers, counselors, and other staff working every day with our kids.

What do you see as the primary role/responsibility of the school board?

I believe that my role as a school board member will consist of collaborating with the school board members to set the vision and goals for a school district by establishing policies, overseeing the budget, hiring and evaluating the superintendent, and advocating for the needs of students within our community.

What are the key issues facing the school district, and how do you plan to address them?

One challenging area that I believe all school districts are currently facing is the recruitment and retention of high-quality teachers. We must continue to strive to improve our students’ academic results, while also recognizing that they are coming from drastically different backgrounds, life experiences, and individual needs. My goal will be to work toward that balance with both my contributions and my personal votes.

What is your vision for education in this community?

My vision is that our Otsego educators will have the support and resources needed to provide our diverse student body with an excellent education and great opportunities for their futures

Amy Stender

Can you provide a brief biography, including your background and relevant experience?

My husband Tony and I have lived in the Otsego district for 18 years, raising our three children here. Our youngest will graduate in 2025. With a degree from Northwood University, I have spent 24 years in finance and human resources.

Why are you running for a position on the school board?

Since being elected to the Otsego Board of Education in 2019, I have enjoyed contributing to the district’s mission of creating a student-centered learning community empowering every individual to achieve excellence.

What do you see as the primary role/responsibility of the school board?

The primary role of a board member involves strategic planning, policy writing, and governance to ensure effective implementation of policies that align with the district’s vision, mission, and beliefs.

What are the key issues facing the school district, and how do you plan to address them?

The ongoing impact of the pandemic remains a significant concern for me. While we adapted with hybrid learning, the disruption continues to impact students both academically and socially. As a district we are currently analyzing new test data and forming intervention plans to get students the academic basics that they need to be successful. I am excited for the full implementation of NWEA testing which will measure a student’s growth from kindergarten through their senior year in core subject areas so we can continue to identify opportunities for support.

What is your vision for education in this community?

I envision providing the students of OPS with an education that is excellent in core academics, innovatively providing opportunities to explore various careers, and includes relevant courses that equip them for success in life.