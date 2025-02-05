City eyes plans, priorities for ’25-‘26

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

Saugatuck City Council and staff met Jan. 24 at the Saugatuck Yacht Club to review progress made this 2024-25 fiscal year and where to focus resources for the next.

“The city ended fiscal year 2023-24 with a budget surplus, including adding $400,000 to general fund savings,” said mayor Holly Anderson.

“This put us in an enviable position to approach strategic planning with strong financial footing,” the mayor said.

City manager Ryan Cummins reported starting the session recapping the work completed and in progress in these areas:

• Infrastructure: Wi-fi at Oval Beach, planning for Maple Street reconstruction, final plans to rebuild Mt. Baldhead bathrooms this springm road rebuilds and resurfacing, locating lead water service lines.

• Parks: completion of new playground at Village Square Park; plans for trail development and conservation easement at the old airport property (donor funded), treatment of milfoil and other invasive species.

• Planning and zoning: new short-term rental ordinance and policies, new waterfront preservation district zoning.

• City operations: Twice-monthly recycling pickup, increased communications via email, Facebook and the city’s website; introduction of voter-approved early voting, and formation of the Tri-Community Wildlife Management Committee.

Last month’s annual citizen survey, as have past ones, identified infrastructure as the top priority (52 percent) for residents, business owners and other stakeholders who responded. Twelve percent cited parks and recreation improvements.

Overall, 62 percent gave the city satisfactory, good or excellent ratings in meeting its responsibilities to residents and businesses. One hundred fifty-seven people responded to the survey, which was available online and via paper copy from Dec. 23 through Jan. 13. Eighty-six percent identified as full- or part-time city residents. Full survey results are available on the City’s website (saugatuckcity.com).

Council members and staff agreed with survey respondents that infrastructure is the top priority for the 2025-26 and the foreseeable future.

These include implementing planned improvements on Maple Street, planning for more lead service line replacement, enhancing wi-fi and cell service, and exploring potential solutions to the downtown parking shortage.

“With clear priorities from council,” said Cummins, “the city’s talented and dedicated staff are well positioned to again deliver strong results across the board.”

Council will use data and insights from the planning session and citizen survey to finalize and communicate priorities in the coming weeks. Staff will use those priorities to develop a 2025-26 budget and set staff performance goals.

“Saugatuck has been through and accomplished a lot in the past year — and we have proven we can do hard things,” said Anderson.

“We’ve had, and will continue to have, policy disagreements and that’s good for the city because it leads to better, more representative solutions,” she continued.

“I’m excited — and I believe this is true of every council and staff member — about what lies ahead for us.”