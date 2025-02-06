Force main break reported on King Rd.

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

UPDATED 2/6/2025 at 11:11 a.m.

FABIUS TWP. — A force main break was reported Wednesday in Fabius Township, involving the much-maligned sewer force main between Constantine in Three Rivers.

According to the Village of Constantine, they were made aware of a break on King Road near Gleason Road shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Village Manager Mark Honeysett said in a statement that there is “no way” to estimate how much sewage was spilled, but an estimate would be made by late Thursday morning.

Morris Excavating of White Pigeon arrived at the scene at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, and will be performing repairs to the line, Honeysett added. Clean Earth will be at the scene to vacuum up the spill, however Honeysett said with the frozen ground, it’s “likely very little of the sewage penetrated the surface.”

This is the second such break reported on King Road since the installation of a bypass in the force main in the Gleason Road area in late fall of 2024. The last spill on King Road was reported Oct. 28, with the sewer spill flow estimated to be “relatively small.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.