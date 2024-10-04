City of Jackson launches Fix 36 Program to boost small businesses

Small businesses in the City of Jackson are being helped by a new program that allows them to open their doors while working on code compliance. Recognizing the barriers that often hinder small business owners from successfully launching ventures in older, shuttered buildings, the City’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Department and the Community Development Department have unveiled the Fix 36 Program.

Fix 36 is designed to bridge the gap between the high cost of building renovations and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives economic growth. By providing a structured, phased approach to compliance with City codes, the program offers new business owners the chance to open their doors sooner while gradually bringing their facilities up to code over a 36-month period.

Participants work with the Community Development Department to create a schedule that aligns with their financial capabilities, detailing when each phase of work will be completed. A refundable $2,500 escrow deposit is required to show a financial commitment to meeting the compliance schedule. The first step in the program is bringing the building up to safety standards. Fix 36 is particularly aimed at helping businesses in neighborhood commercial corridors, where economic revitalization is most needed.

DEI Director John Willis says his office worked with Community Development to create this new program after seeing small business owners abandon dreams of opening a business due to the high cost of bringing older buildings up to current codes. “By allowing businesses to open after meeting only the essential safety requirements, the Fix 36 Program provides a lifeline to these entrepreneurs.

They can start generating income while gradually addressing other compliance issues, such as facade improvements, parking lot resurfacing, and roof repairs, according to a schedule that works for them,” Willis said.

Mayor Daniel Mahoney thanks City staff for this innovative program that will foster economic development in areas that need it most. “Fix 36 is more than just a compliance initiative, it’s a reflection of our commitment to building a strong, vibrant business community. We believe this program will help our local businesses succeed, and in turn, strengthen Jackson’s economy,” Mahoney said.

Business owners are invited to contact the Community Development Department to enroll in the Fix 36 Program by calling 517-788-4060 or visiting the department office on the 3rd Floor of City Hall, 161 W. Michigan Ave.