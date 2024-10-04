Young Tiger fan visits Comerica Park

By Bill Mullaly

For Brian Draper, a former Concord High School baseball player, and his son, Carter, the run by the Detroit Tigers to the American League playoffs has been an exciting journey with extra special significance.

For them it all began last winter on the cold, snowy morning of Friday, Feb. 16 as they headed to the Motor City. Carter, age 11, had been selected from dozens of children by the promotional department with the Tigers to attend a special event held at Comerica Park for the Official Kids Club VIP Day ceremony. Carter, who is autistic, and his dad were given access with a promotional guide to the Tiger clubhouse where the big league players dress and prepare for each home game. They were also given a tour of the field, the opposing team’s clubhouse, and finally, the press box accommodations for the media.

“We had a great time the entire tour and Carter felt very fortunate to have been selected,” said Brian, a well-known area high school sports official. “Both of us just kind of felt like this was going to be a special year for the Tigers and we have followed them closely this summer and fall as they battled to make a playoff spot. We are both very excited to see them in the post-season again.”

When Carter and his dad got the phone call from the Tigers promotional department last January that Carter had been selected for the February event they were both very happy to be taking part in the visit to the famous Comerica Park.

“They took very good care of us, and they made it special for Carter,” said his dad, who with his son, resides in Jackson “Carter got to do some really special things. They put his name above a locker that had his first and last name and they told us it would stay up in the locker room the entire season. He also got to talk on the phone in the bullpen area. The entire time we were on the tour Carter just had so much fun. Going on the field was neat but he actually had been down on that before.”

Draper has always been a huge Tigers fan and the 2000 graduate of Concord High School played ball for the Yellowjackets a bit over two decades ago. He has always closely followed the Tigers and has passed on that love of the game and of the Detroit Tigers to Carter.

“It was a lot of fun and they treated me special,” said Carter, who is the grandson of Judith Draper, a long time Concord area resident. “I had a really neat time at the ball park that day. The highlight was having my name up on the locker. That really made me feel important. They told me they would keep it up there the entire season.”

For Draper and his son the day gave them all-access to Comerica Park and they were able to get several photo opportunities for Carter. He was pictured in front of a statue of Ty Cobb the legendary Tiger from the early 20th century. “Carter just had a blast and a great time and that is what the promotional person told us they wanted to see,” said Draper, who noted Carter is active as a participant in soccer, swimming and bowling. “Carter loves baseball and the Tigers but he hasn’t given that sport a try yet but he has told me his wants to one day be an umpire like his dad. This made me very proud.”

Draper and Carter left Comerica Park back on that wintry day in mid-February with a feeling that this season might just be one to remember for Tiger fans and that is how it has turned out.

The two were at Comerica Park on opening day in April to watch the Tigers get a win and they went that day as fans but knowing all about the special features that Comerica Park has to offer.

“The Kids Club VIP Day is something that Carter and I will always remember as we shared a special father-son day at the ballpark that not many people get to do,” said Brian, who married this summer at the end of June. “I have taken my new wife, Sara, and Carter to a couple of Tiger games this summer and we had a great time. We are so happy for their success in making the playoffs.

For Draper and Carter, this magical and memorable Tiger season began back in February when the team was in Florida for spring training. “We both talked on the way home that day in February that we were hoping this could be a special season for the Tigers and that is what it turned into,” said Draper. “They treated Carter very well that day and I was so happy for him. Now, we are both very happy with the Tigers’ success as well.

Detroit began its playoff run at Houston this past Tuesday afternoon needing to win two the three games scheduled through Thursday.