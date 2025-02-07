City of Jackson welcoming new Police Chief

The City of Jackson will be welcoming a new Police Chief. At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11, Christopher Simpson will be sworn in as the next chief of the Jackson Police Department. This change in police leadership comes as current Police Chief Elmer Hitt plans to retire later this month.

The incoming chief is a lifelong Jackson resident with extensive experience in local law enforcement. Simpson previously worked for Jackson police for 25 years, retiring as a Lieutenant and Division Commander in 2017. He currently serves as Undersheriff for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a position he has held since 2020.

Simpson says he is looking forward to returning to JPD. City administration approached him to fill the chief position when Hitt announced his retirement. “It was always my goal to become chief of police for the City of Jackson, but was proud to retire as a Lieutenant. While I have worked with a good team at the sheriff’s office, I needed to weigh everything and consider where I could be more impactful. I believe I will be more impactful working for the City of Jackson as Chief of Police,” Simpson said.

Continuing the department’s outreach work in the community is a priority for Simpson. “Ensuring that citizens of Jackson remain safe and employees of the Jackson Police Department are highly trained, professional, and ethical in all policing endeavors. I plan on coming in and looking at where we are internally and make changes if needed,” Simpson said.

Chief Hitt has been with the Jackson Police Department since 1996, working as a patrol officer, dergeant, lieutenant, deputy chief and director of Police and Fire Services, a role he has served in since 2017. Under his leadership, JPD greatly expanded its involvement in the community, such as launching the Group Violence Intervention Program, a community-centered approach that is reducing gun violence in the City.

Hitt is welcoming Simpson back to JPD and is helping him transition into this new leadership role. “It was truly an honor to serve the City of Jackson as the Director of Police and Fire Services over the course of the past eight years. Starting with JPD as an 18-year-old kid out of high school, I never expected to make it to where I did. I will forever be grateful for all those in my life that helped and guided me along the way. Law enforcement has been a great career and I will miss it, but I know I am ready to move on to the next chapter of my life,” Chief Hitt said.

Mayor Daniel Mahoney thanks Chief Hitt for his 29 years of service to Jackson and says he will be dearly missed. “I have known Christopher Simpson since he was a patrol officer and I have a strong relationship with him. I am excited for the work he will do to further build relationships in the community through law enforcement,” Mayor Mahoney said.

Hitt’s last day with the City of Jackson will be Friday, Feb. 21. The Feb. 11 City Council meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be held in the 2nd Floor City Council Chambers of City Hall.