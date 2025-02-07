Jackson County Sheriff’s Department  hands out awards to youth in their Explorer Program

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department recently held their Explorer Program Awards Banquet. At the event, several awards were presented. Tim Soto-Steiner received the Most Improved award, the Community Service Award went to Matt Kestner, while the Physical Fitness award went to both Matt Kestner and Lexis Mead. The Top Shot award went to Matt Kestner, and the Term Award went to Lexis Mead. Cadence Brown was awarded Explorer of the Year and Lauren Meyer was recognized for Completion of the Explorer program.

The Explorer Program is designed to give teenagers and young adults hands-on law enforcement experience. The program aims to develop future candidates for law enforcement positions in and around Jackson County.

The Explorers participate in monthly “ride alongs” with sheriff’s deputies; assist in countywide events such as the Jackson County Fair, high school football games, homecoming parades and other local events. Participants receive training in law enforcement functions such as traffic stops, arrest procedures, building searches, etc. The youths attend an annual state competition and compete with other Explorer Posts across the state as well as an annual week-long state academy.

Requirements for participation include: – Must be 15-20 years of age (under 21) – Must attend high school or have successfully graduated from high school – Must have a minimum of 2.0 GPA (if in high school) – Must have a strong interest in law enforcement – Must have no misdemeanor or felony convictions – Must be able to pass a criminal background check – Must be able to attend and graduate from the Michigan Law Enforcement Youth Training Academy (MLEYTA) each summer.

The program also serves as a pathway to a law enforcement career. An average police academy costs over $10,000 in the State of Michigan. Dedicated members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program have the opportunity for full sponsorships and preference in the hiring process at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office once they reach hiring age.

Those seeking further information may contact the head program adviser, Detective Bre Tucker by email Bvoster@mijackson.org.