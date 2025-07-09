City of Otsego adds another internet option

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

City of Otsego residents will soon have another option when it comes to internet service.

On Monday, July 14, Surf Internet will begin install fiber internet throughout the majority of the City.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to commemorate the occasion.

“(Surf Internet has) actually already started working in the neighboring township property, but will be coming the City’s way starting next week,” Otsego City Manager Aaron Mitchell said. “I think the City of Plainwell is also scheduled to be completed as well in the near future.”

The Surf Internet website (https://surfinternet.com/) includes a tool that shows what addresses will be served.

The installation project will begin at the southeastern corner of the City and work to the west and north.

“The first section should be lit up in September,” Mitchell said.

According to Mitchell, affected property owners were sent mailings informing them that Surf Internet’s services will be available soon. Multiple street markings will be seen on the streets as Surf Internet schedules the work.

“They will be operating with boring equipment to limit the disturbing of yards and landscaping,” Mitchell said. “They intend to work with property owners with sprinklers and utility lines to avoid any damages.”

Surf Internet will be operating in the public Right of Way for all of their work and will be responsible for any and all damages and restoration efforts when they leave, according to Mitchell.

“This work is made possible by the METRO Act, which is allows for entities to work within public (Right of Ways) with signed agreements with the local governments,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said Surf Internet’s service differs from that of 123.NET in that Surf Internet is taking customers regardless of current internet options that an address has.

123.NET was only signing up customers with no other options.

“Almost all of the effected properties Surf is covering already have cable internet through Spectrum,” Mitchell said. “I was told fiber is a totally new world when it comes to capabilities.”

Mitchell believes Surf Internet’s prices could also help City residents save on their internet costs.

“The pricing is favorable and they lock in rates for a lifetime, which seems like a pretty good deal,” he said. “I have been informed by other municipal managers that they are a great company and great to work with, and we’re excited to offer this to our residents.”