Lyrics on the Lawn returns to Otsego Library in August

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Since making its debut more than a decade ago, the Lyrics on the Lawn concert series has become a summer tradition at Otsego District Public Library.

And this year is no different.

Lyrics on the Lawn is back for its 11th year, featuring an eclectic array of performers who will share their talent with patrons each Thursday evening in August.

“Bring a lawn chair or blanket and your family and friends to enjoy great free entertainment,” library officials said in a release.

After last year’s 10th-anniversary edition of Lyrics on the Lawn showcased some past favorite acts, this year’s lineup includes newcomers to the series. All four acts are from the West Michigan area, encompassing various genres.

The Kennedy Affair Blues Band kicks off the series on Aug. 7. Also performing are Tyler Roy on Aug. 14, the LaJoye Quartet on Aug. 21 and the Allegan Brass Collective on Aug. 28.

As usual, free popcorn will be available for all shows, with bottled water being sold for $1.

Here is a closer look at this year’s four bands:

The Kennedy Affair Blues Band

Hailing from Kalamazoo, The Kennedy Affair delivers a raw Texas blues sound infused with elements of R&B, rock, and soul. Known for their captivating, high-energy performances, they play a mix of 60s to contemporary blues hits and original compositions, making them a sought-after act for festivals and live music venues throughout West Michigan.

Tyler Roy

Originating from Battle Creek, Michigan, Tyler Roy is a Nashville-recorded country artist celebrated for his high-energy shows that blend original songs with country and rock covers. With over a decade of touring experience, he has opened for notable famous artists, and his songwriting prowess earned him top 10 placements on WOTV Idol in Grand Rapids for two consecutive years.

The LaJoye Quartet

Based in Hastings, the LaJoye Quartet comprises seasoned West Michigan musicians whose collective experience exceeds 200 years. Specializing in jazz and easy listening, they perform timeless tunes from the Great American Songbook, drawing inspiration from legends like Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, and Diana Krall.

The Allegan Brass Collective

The Allegan Brass Collective, formed in 2017, is a dynamic brass ensemble known for delivering vibrant performances at community events, churches, and festivals across West Michigan. Their repertoire spans various genres, including pop, showcasing their versatility and commitment to engaging audiences with lively brass music.