City of Otsego advises residents not to run water for freeze concerns

Officials from the City of Otsego say they are not advising residents not to run their water at this time in response to cold weather and freezing concerns related to the city’s water system.

According to the City, staff have been closely monitoring frost depth in the ground throughout the winter. Despite the recent cold temperatures, officials say there is currently no indication that City water mains are at risk of freezing, and residents do not need to run water as a preventative measure.

City officials noted they have received an increase in calls from residents asking about water credits related to running water. However, the City emphasized that water credits are only issued when freezing issues are directly related to City-owned water mains or when residents have been specifically advised by the City to run water.

Residents who have experienced internal plumbing freezes in the past—such as discolored water or a loss of water pressure—may run a small, pencil-thin stream of water only if an internal freezing issue occurs. In those cases, the responsibility for internal plumbing issues remains with the property owner.

The City said it will continue to monitor frost conditions and will notify residents if circumstances change. Any updates will be shared through the City’s website and Facebook page.

Residents with questions are encouraged to contact City Hall at 692-3391.

