Winter weather leads to weeklong school closures in Otsego, Plainwell

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Snow days are often the stuff of student (and some teacher) daydreams—a hopeful glance out the window, a phone refresh before sunrise, and the quiet thrill of seeing school canceled.

Last week, those hopes became reality in a big way, as winter weather delivered something rarely seen: an entire unplanned week away from the classroom.

For students, it was the kind of stretch that typically exists only in wishful thinking. For school leaders, however, it meant navigating a complex series of decisions centered on one core question: Is it safe to have school today?

For Otsego and Plainwell students alike, the answer was the same day after day. Heavy snowfall early in the week, followed by dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills near minus 25 degrees, forced both local districts to keep buildings closed for the remainder of the week.

While the experience was shared, the totals looked slightly different. Plainwell Community Schools had already been scheduled off Monday, Jan. 19, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, meaning the district used four weather-related closure days.

Otsego Public Schools, which did not have a scheduled day off that Monday, ended up closing all five days due to weather.

At Plainwell Community Schools, Superintendent Matthew Montange said the primary factor in closing school is whether it’s safe for students and staff to be on the roads.

“Safe driving conditions are always the first thing we look at,” Montange said. “That’s often based on the timing of the weather, how much snow or ice we have at 4 a.m., and how much is predicted throughout the day.”

Snowfall amounts alone don’t tell the full story. Montange said the district also considers whether plow trucks can keep up with conditions—something that proved especially difficult last week.

“If plow trucks are out and snow is predicted to stop, then we have a better chance of having school,” he said. “This week, plow trucks could not keep up with the snow, especially on side and back roads.”

Timing is also critical. Montange said decisions typically must be made by 5:30 a.m. at the latest, as buses are already running and meals are being prepared in school kitchens shortly after.

Input from the county road commission, district operations and transportation directors, and neighboring superintendents all factor into the decision-making process. Still, Montange said he also views the situation through a personal lens.

“I try to determine if I would want my own kids driving on the roads in those conditions,” he said.

Extreme cold brings another set of considerations—and in some ways makes the decision clearer.

“Extreme cold is actually an easier call to make,” Montange said. “If temperatures are nearing minus 20 or colder, we will call school. We don’t want students walking or waiting for buses in those temperatures.”

Cold temperatures also impact school infrastructure and emergency response.

“Our snow melt systems don’t work well in those conditions,” Montange said. “And it creates very unsafe conditions if a student or staff member were to get stuck on the side of the road.”

While students may welcome consecutive snow days, Montange said managing multiple closures in a row can be challenging from a leadership standpoint.

“This is very difficult at times,” he said. “When it’s a close call, balancing student learning, family schedules and staff considerations can be tough, but most of the time we err on the side of caution and safety.”

From a calendar perspective, Michigan allows districts six emergency closure days per year without requiring them to be made up. Districts may request waivers for up to three additional days, with further waivers possible in extreme circumstances.

“Any days beyond nine that don’t meet waiver requirements would need to be made up at the end of the school year,” Montange said.

So far this winter, Plainwell has used five emergency days and would request additional waivers if necessary.

For Otsego and Plainwell students, last week may be remembered as a rare stretch when winter delivered more than just snow — it delivered time.

For administrators, it was a reminder that behind every snow day announcement is a careful balance of logistics, safety and responsibility, made long before the first tracks appear in freshly fallen snow.