City of Otsego benefits from Eagle Scout project

OHS student Zachary Knapp (at right with dark hat) and his crew of volunteers work on the picnic tables for the Otsego Riverfront TOP Pavilion. (Photo provided)

Otsego High School junior Zachary Knapp decided to build three ADA-compliant picnic tables for his Eagle Scout project. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Otsego’s Riverfront TOP Pavilion has three new picnic tables thanks to the efforts of Otsego High School junior Zachary Knapp.

The tables—which were constructed as part of Knapp’s Eagle Scout project —are all Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.

“I thought the TOP Pavilion was lacking in tables and places to sit,” Knapp said when asked why he chose this project. “And I personally believe everyone should be able to access public resources without any barriers, so I decided to make them ADA compliant.

“I also believe it creates a more welcoming environment for everyone in the community.”

Knapp estimates in took him and six others—included OHS senior Simon Pobocik, who recently built a storage shed at the OHS tennis courts for his Eagle Scout project—five hours to build the three tables.

“But that doesn’t account for all the time I have spent planning, doing paperwork and gathering funding for the project,” Knapp said.

When factoring in those activities, Knapp estimates about 85 total hours went into bringing this project to fruition. Those hours were spread over nearly a year, as it took Knapp some time to secure the funding.

Prior to starting the project, Knapp met with Otsego City Manager Aaron Mitchell to gain consent to move forward.

“We are very excited that Zachary chose to build us some ADA-compliant picnic tables,” Mitchell said. “Not only is it providing additional permanent seating within our TOP pavilion, but it is also reminder of the great Otsego community—and a reminder that another individual cares enough about our community to invest time and energy in it.

“These sorts of efforts are always welcomed in Otsego.”

With the completion of the project, Knapp is now one step closer to his goal of achieving Eagle Scout status.

“It feels amazing to be this close to achieving my Eagle Scout,” Knapp said. “It’s been something I’ve been working towards since first grade, and to be this close to it is a great feeling.”

Knapp was quick to thank all of the sponsors who donated money or materials to the project, as well as all those who donated time to help him.

And he hopes he serves as an example to the younger members of the community.

“I hope other young kids begin to become interested in Boy Scouts and start contributing to the community in a positive way,” he said.

According to Mitchell, Knapp’s project is the perfect example of the strong relationships that exist in the City.

“I have always believed that relationships were what set Otsego apart from other communities,” Mitchell said. “Whether it is events, grant applications or programs, there are almost always partnerships to serve the public.

“That includes the partnership with the Boy Scouts and the City to provide these wonderful ADA compliant picnic tables, which is just the most recent example of two or more entities working together for our community.”