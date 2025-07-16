Robinson begins tenure as superintendent at OPS

Christie Robinson’s first official day as Otsego Public Schools superintendent was July 1. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Shortly after entering the field of education in the mid-1990s, Christie Robinson developed what she called her “10-10-10 plan.”

“I was going to spend 10 years as a teacher, 10 years as a principal and ten years as a superintendent,” she said.

While that timeline didn’t work out perfectly, Robinson did indeed work through all three of those roles. That includes spending the past four years as superintendent as Springport Public Schools.

Now, Robinson will continue her time as a superintendent at Otsego Public Schools, as she was named as the successor to the recently retired Jeff Haase.

Haase served as OPS superintendent beginning in July 2014.

“Otsego Public Schools has a long history of quality education and extra-curricular programs that allow their students to excel in both academic and personal goals,” Robinson said. “I saw OPS as an opportunity to find a home where I am able to serve others and continue to elevate the expectations of our students and staff.

“The level of pride and commitment shown by the community to the school district made it a very attractive place to focus my time and energy.”

Although new to Otsego, Robinson is quite familiar with Allegan County.

She graduated from Martin High School in 1989 and, following a one-year stint at Grand Rapids Creston High School to begin her teaching career, taught at the high school and middle school levels for Allegan Public Schools for 18 years.

She and her husband Frank have also lived in Plainwell for more than 30 years, with all four of their children graduating from Plainwell High School. Robinson also has seven grandchildren, with two attending Martin Public Schools, two attending Allegan Public Schools and two attending/will attend Plainwell Community Schools.

“This area is home for us,” Robinson said. “As a family, we enjoy spending time together through the world of sports, camping and outdoor adventures.”

After graduating from Martin, Robinson attended and played basketball at Nazareth College in Kalamazoo until its closing. She then transferred to Western Michigan University, earning a degree in secondary education with a focus on earth science and English.

“I have wanted to be a teacher since early elementary school,” she said. “I started out studying elementary education and quickly realized I was not built for that age group. I then moved on to secondary and found my niche.”

After her time teaching in Allegan, Robinson moved on to the second phase of her career plan by becoming a principal in Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools for the high school and alternative high school.

After eight years at G-A, she entered phase three of her career plan as she was named the superintendent for Springport Public Schools.

Her time at SPS, she said, taught her many lessons about running a district.

“Among the most important lessons I learned were that all people in the organization matter and that we all play a critical role in our success,” said Robinson, who earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Grand Valley State University and a doctorate in educational management and leadership from Capella University.

“I also learned it’s okay to lean on others, because we all need help from time to time. And I learned that transparency is appreciated, no matter who you are working with or what the message may be.”

To that end, Robinson strives to be a servant leader.

“I strive find ways that I can help all members of our team to feel confident in their role and abilities to provide a quality education for our students,” she said. “I believe it is important to listen, learn and grow with the district and its goals.”

As as the case with all districts throughout the state and country, OPS is facing its share of challenges. Chief among those, according to Robinson, are the uncertainties surrounding finances for schools based on state and federal decisions and concerns surrounding student safety.

But she also believes the district has what it takes to handle those challenges.

“The level of commitment to excellence in all we do and the welcoming atmosphere of the staff, students and community are what define OPS,” she said.

“Personally, I cannot wait to see the students and staff back on campus and the classrooms buzzing with activity. I am looking forward to working with our school board, who represents the voice of the community, and learning more about their perspective in the district.”

Robinson also expressed excitement about the district’s Learn n’ Grow Early Childhood Education Center, which is “a dynamic space with incredible offerings for our younger students.”

OPS will kick off the 2025-26 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 19.