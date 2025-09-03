News Saugatuck/Douglas Commercial Record

City parking task force Named

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

Saugatuck City Council Aug. 25 appointed members to an advisory parking improvements task force asked to explore remedies to congested downtown parking during summer months.

They are:

• City council representative and chair Gregory Muncey,

• Planning commission representative Auston Marineau,

• City resident representatives Cathy Brockington and Wendy Colsen,

• Restaurant owner representative Alec Payleitner,

• Retail business owner representative Michael Gustaitis,

• Convention & Visitors Bureau representative Gary Kott and

• Interurban representative Becky Carten-Crandell.

Their first meeting will likely be late this month or in early October, depending on when a parking study consulting firm can be hired. Muncey, mayor Holly Anderson and city manager Ryan Cummins are reviewing proposals from three applicants and will interview each before making a recommendation to city council.

All task force meetings will be open to the public. The city clerk is creating a page on the city website saugatuckcity.com and will post all agendas, meeting packets and recorded meeting videos on the it so they can be accessed by the community.

