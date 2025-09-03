Help Saugatuck update its master plan

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

Saugatuck citizens are invited to be part of creating a new city master plan, a long-range document meant to guide the city’s future growth, preservation, investment and land-use decisions.

A community open house is planned towards that end Tuesday, Sept. 30 at Saugatuck High School, 401 Elizabeth St., from 5 to 7 p.m.

You can drop in at any time between those hours and take part in a series of interactive stations where participants can share their ideas, identify community priorities and provide location-specific feedback.

Activities will include quick-response boards, mapping exercises and visioning discussions designed to gather input on topics such as development, mobility, investment priorities and community character.

Interested parties are also encouraged to share their thoughts through an online survey involving a wide range of topics at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/saugatuckplan .

The survey will be open through Oct. 6. If desired, paper copies can be picked up at City Hall, 102 Butler St.

Per state statute, a master plan must be revisited every five years to ensure it reflects the evolving needs and vision of the community.

Saugatuck’s will be city-specific but also recognize the spirit of regional planning established in the 2016 Tri-Community Master Plan, which involved also neighbors Douglas and Saugatuck Township.