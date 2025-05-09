City receives federal grant for east side street construction

In addition to city street projects, here’s a street closure you’ll want to prepare for. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing E. Michigan Avenue between Cooper Street and Waterloo Avenue on Monday, May 12 for a water main replacement project.

E. Michigan will be closed to traffic, but still open to businesses during the construction. This project from MDOT will take place through mid-July 2025.

Learn more about this project from the MDOT website: https://www.michigan.gov/…/i-94-water-main-project.

Efforts to repair local streets are getting a big boost thanks to funding from the federal government. A $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be used for the East Side Commercial Corridor Improvement Project, which will bring street construction to portions of E. Washington Avenue, S. Elm Avenue and Page Avenue.

E. Washington Avenue between Cooper Street and S. Elm Avenue will be fully reconstructed. This street cuts through an industrial area, connecting east side neighborhoods to Downtown Jackson, and is rapidly deteriorating with potholes and uneven pavement. A one-block section of S. Elm Avenue between E. Washington and Page Avenue will also be fully reconstructed. Page Avenue between S. Elm Avenue and the City Limits at Ann Street will be resurfaced. Page contains a mix of commercial and residential properties, connecting east side neighborhoods with suburban township areas and U.S. 127. The total cost of the project is expected to be $10 million, with $4 million from the federal government and rest covered by the City of Jackson.

Revitalizing Jackson’s east side with new housing and business initiatives is a priority of the city administration. Rejuvenating infrastructure is often a first step toward redevelopment, a strategy previously used for W. Michigan Avenue in Downtown Jackson and currently underway on S. MLK Drive to improve the MLK Corridor. Washington, Elm and Page are all in deteriorating conditions and important access points for downtown, east side neighborhoods and drivers coming into the community off U.S. 127.

“Repairing Jackson’s streets is a big priority for myself and residents, so this additional funding is exciting news,: said Mayor Daniel Mahoney “This construction is laying the ground work for more good things to come forJackson’s east side. This will not only benefit east side residents and businesses, but the entire community.”e first step of this project will happen at the Tuesday, May 13 City Council meeting, where an engineering contract to plan the project will be considered by councilmembers. Preparatory work is expected to begin in 2026 with lead service line replacements. Street construction is likely to take place in phases over the 2027 and 2028 construction seasons.

The City’s Engineering Division has planned 40 infrastructure improvement projects for 2025, including street resurfacing, water service replacements, pedestrian trail work, and reconstructing traffic signals. A full 2025 planned construction project list and interactive map can be found on the City website.