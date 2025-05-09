Two local librarians and public raise concerns over impact on library services under current federal cuts

By SYLVIA BENAVIDEZ

Contributing Writer

Walk into the Albion or Marshall District Libraries and take a good look around their main rooms. The shelves are filled with all kinds of books and yet due to budget constraints, space etc., the catalog isn’t exhaustive. If patrons can’t find what they want locally, they can use the interlibrary loan system, MeLCat, to search Michigan for what they are looking for and there is a good chance they will find it. This system is made possible through The Institute for Museum & Library Services, a federal agency created by Congress that has been in existence for nearly 20 years. Through appropriations in the federal budget, they are funded annually and have functions required by law.

For smaller rural libraries like Albion and Marshall, MeLCat, gives local patrons access to materials they might never see otherwise, but that system is at risk so local residents took to the streets in Albion last Wednesday to raise awareness.

Albion District Library Director Cindy Stanczak shared what happened to the library’s funding to raise concern from patrons to staff alike. “On March 14, President Trump issued an Executive Order intended to dismantle the only federal agency dedicated to funding library services, the IMLS, as well as six other agencies,” she said. “In the two months since, there have been numerous statements, responses, lawsuits, and, as of last week, a temporary restraining order granted in advance of an injunction. The situation is changing daily, and it can be hard to tell what is fact and what may be biased,” she added.

The dozen Albion area residents marched by Superior Street in front of the library during the noon hour last Wednesday to voice their support of library services and their displeasure at the cuts. They were not affiliated with any organization.

Albion resident Mary Slater explained, “We’re just interested citizens. We are interested because we are users of the library. The Institute for Library and Museum Services is being cut by Executive Order. The Executive Order says, ‘dismantling to the maximum extent of the law.’ These funds support things like internet, high speed internet, youth services, the internet library loan.”

“The majority of it is in the lower part of the peninsula in our area,” said Slater. “We’re hoping people will contact their representatives state and federal. The federal government wants to put the burden of this on to the states. The states, of course, are hurting. Also, this is kind of an unequal thing because the states are not equal. So, if you want to provide library services to meet everyone’s needs it should be centralized.”

IMLS funds are distributed in the form of grants to state libraries and museums. “Each state library determines how those funds are used, based on the needs and priorities of their taxpayers,” Stanczak explained. “These priorities must be documented in five-year plans that are filed with IMLS, and are available for public review on their website (https://www.imls.gov/find-funding/funding-opportunities/grants-to-states/five-year-plans).”

In Tuesday’s email, she further stated “In Michigan, those priorities include increasing access to collections and resources in a wide variety of formats, offering continued education opportunities for library staff so that they can better serve their communities, and improving local history and special collections in support of preserving community histories.”

The two biggest and most immediate impacts to library services in Michigan would be the potential loss of MeLCat interlibrary loan service and the MeL Databases.”

Marshall District Library Director Angela Semifero explained how her library uses the funds and verified how the loss of funds would affect rural libraries in Michigan. “Marshall District Library participates in the statewide interlibrary loan system, MeLCat and regularly uses the electronic research resources provided at MeL.org. This statewide service, funded by LSTA dollars, is essential to many small and rural libraries. In 2024, MDL ordered and received 5,299 items from other libraries for local library cardholders. This system is a cost savings as it allows local libraries to focus on purchasing materials that are popular in their communities while still being able to obtain books that are a one-time request or a specialized subject. The online resources provided by MeL.org would be unaffordable for many individual public libraries.”

Semifero offered statistics for area libraries as well. “Albion borrowed 1,847 items from other libraries in 2023-2024. Homer borrowed 1,369 in 2023-2024. Those are from the Michigan Library Statistics Report on the Library of Michigan’s website.”

Stanczak shared her totals for 2024 and that her library shares books with other libraries too. “ADL is one of over 430 Michigan libraries who’ve agreed to share materials with patrons at other participating libraries, and, in return, has access to over 34 million books, movies, and audiobooks, for our patrons. Over 1 million items were loaned in 2024, with Albion borrowing 2,900 materials. This service is especially vital for small and rural libraries, who have small buildings and smaller budgets. We can’t buy everything our community requests, but we don’t need to, if we can get it from another library. While participating libraries share some of the cost (software, servers, warehouses, and transport of materials), it is largely offset by IMLS funds.”

Over half the IMLS staff at present have been placed on administrative leave. However, Stanczak summarized the costs to run the valued programs. “By leveraging bulk purchasing power and statewide partnerships, MeL provides these resources for less than $0.77 per resident annually,” she said.

“I’m deeply concerned about the impact the potential loss of MeLCat and the MeL databases would have on our patrons. Last year, over 8% of our borrowing of physical items came from MeLCat. Once lost, this network and system would be very difficult to rebuild, and would negatively impact the students, parents, teachers, book club members, movie lovers, and everyone with a niche need or interest who relies on MeLCat to find their next favorite book or movie,” said Stanczak.

Because of the instability of the situation making long-term decisions is a challenge for libraries, but the public can make a difference at this time. “The most recent information issued to the Library of Michigan indicates that federal funding for LSTA may be allotted at 50% of the 2024 rate. Because the federal budget process has just started, this information may change and hearing from residents can make a difference to legislators,” said Semifero.

The librarians have seen people who use the library come out and support them. One of the Wednesday’s protestors in Albion, Polly Moore, Concord, has been a longtime area resident and still supports the library. “I love the library (and), well libraries in general, specifically this one. When I walk in here, I see so many people from the community that need computer access. That’s mostly who is in here now and we need to provide that.”

Stanczak shared, “We cannot ask you to advocate for us, but we want our community to understand what the impact in Albion would be if IMLS funding is lost. If you feel strongly on the issue, one way or the other, we encourage you to contact your federal Representative and US Congress members.”

“People in our community order everything from homeschooling curriculum materials to college research, from out-of-print books from their childhood to car repair manuals. If you have stories of how you have used the statewide MelCat system, consider contacting both your federal and state legislators to let them know its importance to you. To find your federal representatives at https://www.congress.gov/members. To find your state legislators visit https://www.michiganvotes.org/legislators,” said Semifero.