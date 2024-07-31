City taps Thompson as new planning/zoning head

By Scott Sullivan

Saugatuck has appointed South Haven planning and zoning assisant Luke Thompson as its new city head of both.

As planning and zoning director, Thompson fills a post city manager Ryan Cummins has doubled in since replacing former manager Ryan Heise, who resigned March 4 after an unexplained three-week absence.

Thompson, who lives in South Haven, took the assistant post there in December 2021 and, since then, has earned Michigan State University Master Citizen Planner status plus Zoning Administration and GIS (Geographic Information Systems) certificates.

“Based on staff and panel feedback, plus my evaluation of the candidates,” said Cummins of the hiring, “Luke was found to be the right fit for this position.

“He will join a well-resourced planning and zoning team which includes the city’s consulting planner, David Jirousek of Horizon Planning, and legal counsel at Fahey Schultz.

“We welcome Luke and appreciate his eagerness to serve and dive in,” Cummins continued. “His references described him as a team player, hard worker and someone who understands zoning ordinances well.

“I look forward to my journey with this community,” Thompson said on accepting the post, “Working in the City of South Haven for the last several years has provided me with beneficial experiences found exclusively in shoreline communities.

“The similarities between South Haven and Saugatuck will hopefully make for an easy transition into a valuable position that will continue to shape my growth and experience.

“I am excited and honored to start working with you all, and grateful for the opportunity to grow and thrive within such a wonderful community,” Thompson said.