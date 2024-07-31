Ferry sinkhole closes road to beach

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A key stretch of Ferry Street in Douglas leading north to Saugatuck’s Oval Beach, Mt. Baldhead and more will close indefinitely Friday, Aug. 2, during peak summer season.

The decision, said Douglas City Manager Lisa Nocerini, follows discovery of structural concerns at Ferry’s low-lying bridge over Warnock Drain, where a sinkhole recently appeared.

“Ensuring safety of guests and residents using Ferry is of utmost priority,” Nocerini said. “The street will be closed from West Shore Drive to Campbell Road until further notice.”

Northbound traffic will be directed west on Center Street to Lakeshore Drive, then north on Lakeshore Drive to Campbell, thence east on the border road between cities until traffic can head north on what in Saugatuck becomes Park Street.

Southbound traffic will be detoured west on Campbell, then south on Lakeshore, and east on Center until Ferry Street is reached.

“We understand,” Nocerini went on, “this may cause inconvenience and are committed to minimizing disruptions as much as possible,” she continued.

“Detours will be posted to help drivers navigate alternative routes. We advise commuters to plan accordingly and allow extra travel time.

“Please note the closure schedule may change and adjustments might be made as the situation develops,” Nocerini said.

“As mayor,” said Cathy North, “my top priority is the safety and well-being of our community. The decision to close Ferry Street was not made lightly, but it is needed to ensure we address the structural concerns promptly and prevent any potential hazards.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents as we work to resolve this issue and keep Douglas safe for everyone,” North said.

For the latest updates and information about the closure and bridge repairs, sign up for constant contact updates using the attached link https://douglasmi.gov/subscribe-mailing-list/.