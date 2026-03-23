Civic Players set for ‘Anne of Green Gables’

Sturgis Civic Players held final rehearsals for “Anne of Green Gables.”

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis Civic Players presents “Anne of Green Gables,” this weekend at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Show times are 7 p.m. March 20-21 and 2 p.m. March 22.

“Anne of Green Gables” follows Anne Shirley’s journey from a mischievous girl to a young woman, exploring themes of imagination, belonging and family.

The play is directed by Elizabeth Smith of Sturgis.

Cast and crew began rehearsals in late January.

It will be the first time SCP have performed a non-musical play on the main auditorium stage.

Meet the cast

Observations from leading cast members for Sturgis Civic Players’ production of “Anne of Green Gables.”

Hannah Heitger (Older Anne Shirley). Heitger, of Burr Oak, has been involved in theater since fifth grade. This is her third show with Sturgis Civic Players, appearing in the roles of Ellie Mae (“The Beverly Hillbillies”) and an alien (“Gilligan’s Island”). Heitger said the “Anne of Green Gables” cast is “super fun. We’re all a bunch of ‘weirdos’ with one thing in common: putting on a show.” Her commitment to the role of Anne extends to altering her hair color to the iconic red. “Having to dye my hair for this role has given me a newfound appreciation for being a redhead, and I may never go back,” Heitger said.

Mila Brown (Young Anne Shirley). Brown, of LaGrange, Ind., is a sixth-grader, taking part in her second show with Sturgis Civic Players. Her previous acting credit is the role of a Duloc Kid/Dwarf in SCP’s production of “Shrek the Musical.” She is excited to be in her first lead role. “Working with this cast has been helping me come out of my shell and socialize with other people,” Brown said. “I love being dramatic and I love acting, and especially (portraying) Anne.”

Chantel Horn (Marilla Cuthbert). Horn, of Sturgis, has been in theater since middle school. It is Horn’s third show with Sturgis Civic Players. She previously portrayed Elmira Gulch/Wicked Witch (“The Wizard of Oz”) and was featured in the ensemble in “Shrek the Musical.” “It’s been really great. The production team does a fantastic job keeping everyone on task but allowing us to have fun in the process,” Horn said. “It has been so fun seeing all these kids fall in love with theater.”

Ryan Davis (Matthew Cuthbert). Davis, of Sturgis, has been involved in theater for more than 20 years. He was a cast member in “Godspell,” “Man of La Mancha,” “The Odd Couple,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “Beverly Hillbillies,” “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Shrek the Musical,” and directed SCP’s “12 Incompetent Jurors” in 2024. “I’m thankful for my family at home for supporting my passion for theater,” Davis said. “It has been a lot of late nights and time away from home, but they encourage me and I love when they finally get to see what we’ve been working on.” He complimented the entire cast and crew. “There are so many wonderful people helping behind the scenes to make sure everything runs smoothly. I get to work with familiar faces, but also some new (cast members).”

Full cast

Young Anne: Mila Brown

Older Anne: Hannah Heitger

Marilla Cuthbert: Chantel Horn

Matthew Cuthbert: Ryan Davis

Young Diana: Ember Klinger

Older Diana: Amelia Hartong

Young Gilbert: Isaiah Reynel

Older Gilbert: Daymein Wicke

Rachel Lynde: Shayna Hovarter

Mrs. Hammond/Miss Stacy: Madeline Earl

Mr. Phillips: Brody Currier

Mrs. Spencer: Alexis Tackman

Mrs. Blewett: Jill Peck

Young Ruby: Treasure Bowers

Older Ruby: Carrigan Horn

Young Josie: Rachel Halling

Older Josie: Charlotte Horn

Young Carlie: Emery Mills

Older Charlie: Gabbi Wallace

Prissy Andrews: Maddilyn Weiderman

Young Moody: Noah Metzger

Older Moody: Draven Sweatt

Minnie May: Bentley Brown

Orphan asylum director: Uriah Geroux

Mrs. Barry: Analiese Miller

Mrs. Allan: Katelyn Halling

Miss Harris: Samantha Kasuboski

Station master: Paul Rooyakkers

Doctor: Donnie Kitchen

Mary Joe: Treasure Bowers, Trinity Bowers, November Hettinger, Mysti Sweatt