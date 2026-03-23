Civic Players set for ‘Anne of Green Gables’

By Dennis Volkert
Sturgis Civic Players presents “Anne of Green Gables,” this weekend at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Show times are 7 p.m. March 20-21 and 2 p.m. March 22.
“Anne of Green Gables” follows Anne Shirley’s journey from a mischievous girl to a young woman, exploring themes of imagination, belonging and family.
The play is directed by Elizabeth Smith of Sturgis.
Cast and crew began rehearsals in late January.
It will be the first time SCP have performed a non-musical play on the main auditorium stage.
Meet the cast
Observations from leading cast members for Sturgis Civic Players’ production of “Anne of Green Gables.”
Hannah Heitger (Older Anne Shirley). Heitger, of Burr Oak, has been involved in theater since fifth grade. This is her third show with Sturgis Civic Players, appearing in the roles of Ellie Mae (“The Beverly Hillbillies”) and an alien (“Gilligan’s Island”). Heitger said the “Anne of Green Gables” cast is “super fun. We’re all a bunch of ‘weirdos’ with one thing in common: putting on a show.” Her commitment to the role of Anne extends to altering her hair color to the iconic red. “Having to dye my hair for this role has given me a newfound appreciation for being a redhead, and I may never go back,” Heitger said.
Mila Brown (Young Anne Shirley). Brown, of LaGrange, Ind., is a sixth-grader, taking part in her second show with Sturgis Civic Players. Her previous acting credit is the role of a Duloc Kid/Dwarf in SCP’s production of “Shrek the Musical.” She is excited to be in her first lead role. “Working with this cast has been helping me come out of my shell and socialize with other people,” Brown said. “I love being dramatic and I love acting, and especially (portraying) Anne.”
Chantel Horn (Marilla Cuthbert). Horn, of Sturgis, has been in theater since middle school. It is Horn’s third show with Sturgis Civic Players. She previously portrayed Elmira Gulch/Wicked Witch (“The Wizard of Oz”) and was featured in the ensemble in “Shrek the Musical.” “It’s been really great. The production team does a fantastic job keeping everyone on task but allowing us to have fun in the process,” Horn said. “It has been so fun seeing all these kids fall in love with theater.”
Ryan Davis (Matthew Cuthbert). Davis, of Sturgis, has been involved in theater for more than 20 years. He was a cast member in “Godspell,” “Man of La Mancha,” “The Odd Couple,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “Beverly Hillbillies,” “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Shrek the Musical,” and directed SCP’s “12 Incompetent Jurors” in 2024. “I’m thankful for my family at home for supporting my passion for theater,” Davis said. “It has been a lot of late nights and time away from home, but they encourage me and I love when they finally get to see what we’ve been working on.” He complimented the entire cast and crew. “There are so many wonderful people helping behind the scenes to make sure everything runs smoothly. I get to work with familiar faces, but also some new (cast members).”
Full cast
Young Anne: Mila Brown
Older Anne: Hannah Heitger
Marilla Cuthbert: Chantel Horn
Matthew Cuthbert: Ryan Davis
Young Diana: Ember Klinger
Older Diana: Amelia Hartong
Young Gilbert: Isaiah Reynel
Older Gilbert: Daymein Wicke
Rachel Lynde: Shayna Hovarter
Mrs. Hammond/Miss Stacy: Madeline Earl
Mr. Phillips: Brody Currier
Mrs. Spencer: Alexis Tackman
Mrs. Blewett: Jill Peck
Young Ruby: Treasure Bowers
Older Ruby: Carrigan Horn
Young Josie: Rachel Halling
Older Josie: Charlotte Horn
Young Carlie: Emery Mills
Older Charlie: Gabbi Wallace
Prissy Andrews: Maddilyn Weiderman
Young Moody: Noah Metzger
Older Moody: Draven Sweatt
Minnie May: Bentley Brown
Orphan asylum director: Uriah Geroux
Mrs. Barry: Analiese Miller
Mrs. Allan: Katelyn Halling
Miss Harris: Samantha Kasuboski
Station master: Paul Rooyakkers
Doctor: Donnie Kitchen
Mary Joe: Treasure Bowers, Trinity Bowers, November Hettinger, Mysti Sweatt