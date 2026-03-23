School board approves purchase of buses, bus camera system

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education approved several measures at its March 16 meeting.

Bus recommendation. The board approved the purchase of two 77-passenger buses from Hoekstra Transportation, at a total cost of $329,080. Two other companies had submitted bids: Holland and Midwest Transit. Although Holland submitted the lowest bid among the three, the district already has numerous buses obtained through Hoekstra. Mechanics are accustomed to maintaining them, and has all necessary equipment and tools to conduct repairs, superintendent Art Ebert said.

Bus camera. Recommendation was approved for an REI system from Unity School Bus Parts, for just over $75,590. It also has an annual license fee of about $6,300.

Music rooms. Purchase and installation of sound panels at the high school and middle school music practice rooms was approved, for $60,784 to be provided by Wenger Corporation.

BOE also OK’d a transition from Neola to Thrun Law Firm regarding board policy, administrative guidelines and handbooks, with an official adoption date of July 1, 2027. That allows 15 months for the board to review and customize details before the policy becomes effective.

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