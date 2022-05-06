by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

Playing at Meridian on Thursday, April 28, the Clare baseball team was able to pick up two Jack Pine Conference victories. The Pioneers won the opener 12-5 and claimed a 9-5 victory in game two.

Westyn Bryant had the win for Clare in game one, as he pitched five and two-third innings and gave up five runs on eight hits and five strikeouts.

The offense was sparked by Alex Warner and Jacob Recker hitting home runs. Warner also had two doubles and two RBI, Bryant also had a double and Miles Haggart had a double and two RBI.

In game two, Recker picked up the win, pitching six innings and giving up one earned run on four hits and two strikeouts.

Haggart had a monster game at the plate, as he went three-for-three, including a double and four RBI. Warner had a home run, a double and two RBI, Bryant had a double, single and one RBI, Ryan Louch had a double and with one single apiece was Carter Smedley and Kevin Tanner.

Clare was at Harrison on Thursday and hosts Pinconning on Tuesday.