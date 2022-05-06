D. Jean (Drake) Murphy, age 87 of Midland, passed away at her home on Monday, May 2, 2022. Jean was a lover of Jesus, followed in His footsteps and a friend to all. She was born the daughter of the late Dale and Crystal (Letson) Drake on August 30, 1934 in Clare, Michigan.

Jean grew up on the family farm and attended Anderson School on Shepherd Road during her youth, graduated from Central Michigan University with a Teaching Degree and later earned a Master’s Degree. Her life’s accomplishments included raising and supporting a family of eight children while starting her career as a school teacher/counselor beginning in a one room Mennonite school house in Harrison, Michigan. Other classroom positions held were in Ohio, Texas and Florida where she loved working with children. Although she retired several years ago as an elementary counselor in Beaverton, Michigan, she continued teaching her grandchildren reading, writing and arithmetic. Jean loved creating food favorites for her family and friends including her legendary homemade bread, and culinary creations such as crème pie, peanut butter pie, no bake cookies, spaghetti and meatballs, and Sunday morning cinnamon rolls, after church of course. Jean loved adventure and exploring included trips to most U.S. states, the Republic of Georgia, Kazakhstan, Europe and Canada. In her spare time she wrote children books including many that were published. She was an amazing, spiritual mother and put her children’s happiness before hers. She will be greatly missed.

Jean is survived by six children Michael (Judy) Murphy, Brian (Kathy) Murphy, Richard Murphy, Kelly Murphy, Patrick (Lori) Murphy, and Ryan (Nona) Murphy and eight siblings, 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Jean was predeceased by her daughter Shannon, son Matthew and two sisters.

There will be a visitation held at the Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Cecilia Site on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 9-11:00 am. A rosary will begin at 10:30 for those that want to participate and a funeral mass will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow the service in the St. Cecilia Catholic Cemetery. Bereavement lunch will be served at Our Lady of Hope Parish following burial. Donations can be made to Our Lady of Hope Parish, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com

